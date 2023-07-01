F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Start time, full schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

Formula One’s second sprint race of the season saw Max Verstappen once again come out on top.

The Austrian Grand Prix has so far been dominated by Red Bull, as has been the case all season, with Verstappen finishing ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in the sprint race. There was though some drama, with the Dutchman less than impressed with Perez after he was forced wide.

The two-time F1 world champion edged Charles Leclerc in Friday’s session too, which decided the grid for Sunday’s race, and so Verstappen is well placed to make it five wins in a row.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place this weekend on Sunday, July 2 2023, at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

What time is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The full session schedule is as follows (all times BST):

First practice: Friday, 12.30pm

Qualifying: Friday, 4pm

Sprint Shootout: Saturday, 11am

Sprint: Saturday, 3.30pm

Race: Sunday, 2pm

Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast

Mild temperatures are forecast for Sunday’s race, with the potential for rain to play a factor. Wet conditions could arrive early in the afternoon, potentially in time for the start of the action.

Where to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the entire weekend’s action with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm.

Free highlights will be shown on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.