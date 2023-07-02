F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream, latest news, updates, TV, weather and starting grid today

F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE!

The onus falls on Ferrari to stop Max Verstappen’s winning streak in today’s Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg after the defending world champion soared to victory in the sprint race.

At a Red Bull Ring doused in orange where the fans are firmly in favour of the home team and their star driver, this could well be another case of a Formula One race in 2023 going the way of Verstappen. The Anglo-Austrian squad have won every race this season with a fifth consecutive victory in the Dutchman’s crosshairs from pole position.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz complete the front three on today’s F1 grid after Friday’s qualifying, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton following through. Sergio Perez is back in 15th as he looks to revive what has been a pretty miserable weekend so far, including upsetting Verstappen in the sprint. Follow the latest news, updates and overtakes from the Austrian Grand Prix live via our race blog!

F1 Austrian Grand Prix updates

Start time: 2pm BST | Red Bull Ring

How to watch: Sky Sports

Starting grid

Weather forecast

All smiles on the drivers’ parade

12:51 , Marc Mayo

Lando Norris preview today’s grand prix

12:44 , Marc Mayo

“It’s going to be a long day, a long afternoon. There are plenty of unknowns for us with this new package, plus the tyre wear for everyone because no one got loads of running in FP1.

“A lot of questions. We want to score good points, we missed out yesterday on what we should have got. We want to make up for that and finish as high as possible.”

Weather latest

12:38 , Marc Mayo

A bit of dampness in the air, according to F1 great Damon Hill at the track, but not enough to drag the pack off of slick tyres for lights out.

Lewis Hamilton sends best wishes to Dilano van ‘t Hoff family

12:33 , Marc Mayo

After the tragic death of teenager Dilano van ‘t Hoff at Spa this weekend, Lewis Hamilton has been among the F1 drivers paying tribute.

“Heartbreaking,” he wrote on social media. “My thoughts are with his family.”

(REUTERS)

George Russell takes control on the drivers’ parade

12:25 , Marc Mayo

Austrian Grand Prix countdown

12:19 , Marc Mayo

The drivers’ parade is just getting underway in Spielberg!

We are expecting the pit lane to open in about an hour ahead of the cars forming up on the grid, and the pre-race ceremonies of the minute’s silence and national anthem are pencilled in for 1.45pm BST.

Lights out is at 2pm.

Red Bull Ring signs new F1 deal

12:13 , Marc Mayo

BREAKING: The Austrian Grand Prix is set to remain on the calendar until at least 2030! 🇦🇹#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/s0uywnkpqI — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023

Minute’s silence planned for Dilano van 't Hoff

12:07 , Marc Mayo

Formula One will stage a one-minute silence ahead of today's Austrian Grand Prix in memory of teenager Dilano van 't Hoff.

The 18-year-old Dutchman died following a crash in a Formula Regional European Championship at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

Van 't Hoff died following a multiple car pile-up on the exit of the notorious Eau Rouge corner in wet conditions.

Frenchman Anthoine Hubert was killed four years ago following a similar incident at a circuit which has now claimed 49 lives.

Good battles with Charles, Lando, and George right to the end ⚔️ felt like being back in go karts. Nice to get some points on a Saturday for the team too. Today we raced for Dilano. RIP. 🧡🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AC94Xoqlnk — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) July 1, 2023

Pit lane starts for Kevin Magnussen and Nyck de Vries

12:02 , Marc Mayo

The pair, who were due to start 19th and 20th, will instead begin today’s race from the pit lane.

A new rear wing has been taken by AlphaTauri on De Vries’ car, along with a new battery and ECU past their season’s limits.

Haas have changed the set-up on Magnussen’s car with a new gearbox also being rumoured.

But it hasn’t stopped the Dane from producing a little tune for race day...

Christian Horner downplays Red Bull feud

11:56 , Marc Mayo

Any sense of Red Bull capitulating over the sprint tangle between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez has been knocked on the head by team boss Christian Horner.

“As they said, they’ve spoken about it," he told Sky Sports.

“I think Checo had Max maybe unsighted there on the right-hand side. Thankfully, they didn’t collect each other, and a 1-2 finish is a great result for the team.

“The rules are very fair. Race hard but give each other space. [Turn] one and three, yes, the bit in the middle was where it got a bit tasty. I think Checo maybe didn’t see Max.”

What Max Verstappen said about sprint tangle with Sergio Perez

11:50 , Marc Mayo

As Max Verstappen rode back to the pits following his victory in the sprint race, he demanded talks with Sergio Perez over their fight for the lead.

“That first corner was not really nice,” he said. “It could have been a big shunt. We need to have a chat about that. For me it was not OK.”

Later on, he told Sky Sports: “After the race you talk about it and Checo said he couldn't see me so I trust his word of course about that. It's super easy to create these kind of things. Immediately we walked in to have a little chat about it.”

In the press conference he continued to play down the scrap, saying: “We spoke about it. When the moment happens, you don't know why it gets to that. But after the race we talked about it and it's all good.”

Relive yesterday’s sprint

11:44 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen accused Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez of pushing him off the road before going on to win Formula One’s sprint race in Austria.

Perez had to settle for second behind Verstappen with Carlos Sainz third for Ferrari.

“He pushed me off, man,” yelled Verstappen over the radio. “What the f***?!”

It was a hectic lap one battle between Max and Checo in the Sprint 📻 pic.twitter.com/7hL5lxEKiN — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 1, 2023

Spielberg weather forecast

11:38 , Marc Mayo

Mild temperatures are forecast for Sunday’s race, with the potential for rain to play a factor - although it’s bright and sunny now.

Wet conditions could arrive in the afternoon, towards the end of the race in particular.

Starting grid

11:32 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Lando Norris Lewis Hamilton Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso Nico Hulkenberg Pierre Gasly Alex Albon George Russell Esteban Ocon Oscar Piastri Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez Yuki Tsunoda Zhou Guanyu Logan Sargeant Kevin Magnussen (pit lane) Nyck de Vries (pit lane)

How to watch the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

11:27 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports, with lights out at 2pm BST. Coverage starts at 12.30pm on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights are on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch live via the Sky Go app.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE!

11:22 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of today’s Austrian Grand Prix!

Max Verstappen has dominated the weekend so far with pole position in the main event after Friday’s qualifying, and a pole-and-win combo in yesterday’s sprint.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz line up behind the Red Bull in the Ferraris but Spielberg is firmly behind the reigning world champion and his team on their home race.

Expect to see Sergio Perez and George Russell carve their way through the midfield after poor qualifying performances while Lando Norris will look to turn his solid qualifying performance into points after Saturday’s disappointment.

Verstappen stands a whopping 70 points clear of Perez in the standings, ahead of this ninth grand prix of the year.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, race action and reaction with lights out at 2pm BST!