F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

Max Verstappen is once again the man to beat as he starts on pole at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman won Saturday’s sprint race and now turns his attention to the main event at the end of yet another dominant weekend, with Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row.

Sergio Perez has plenty of work to do, starting the race in 15th to continue what has been a poor run of form for the Mexican, a stretch that makes a third consecutive world title for Verstappen seemingly inevitable.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Lando Norris lines up in fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with the British drivers looking to break up the two Ferraris in front of them. Fernando Alonso is back in seventh, with George Russell 11th on the grid.

How to watch the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports, with lights out at 2pm BST. Coverage starts at 12.30pm on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights are on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch live via the Sky Go app.