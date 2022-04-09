F1 Australian Grand Prix: Race start time UK, qualifying results and how can I watch on TV?

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen are poised for another absorbing battle at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leclerc pipped the reigning world champion to pole position on the Melbourne grid during another dramatic qualifying session.

Both Red Bull and Ferrari have enjoyed a win in the early weeks of the campaign and the paddock heads to Australia for the first time since 2019 after a rare weekend off to prepare some much-needed development.

Albert Park has often been a tricky circuit to overtake on but F1 have introduced four DRS zones in the hope of providing a third entertaining race in a row.

All eyes will be on Verstappen and Leclerc with Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team downplaying their chances of putting together a title fight this season.

(Getty Images)

Hamilton did at least manage to haul his W13 into fifth place in qualifying, with team-mate George Russell sixth.

Sergio Perez is third on the grid for Red Bull, with Lando Norris fourth for resurgent McLaren, three spots ahead of home favourite Daniel Ricciardo.

The Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso - the latter of whom saw a fantastic qualifying effort spoiled by a hydraulics issue in Q3 on Saturday - sandwich Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who suffered from a tyre problem in the top-10 shootout and couldn’t produce a decent lap.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the race...

When is the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

What time is the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

It is an early start for UK viewers, with the race set to begin at 6am BST.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How can I watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1, with coverage on the latter beginning at 4.30am.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 3.05pm.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with the race as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Who is on pole for the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

Charles Leclerc is on pole for the Australian Grand Prix, having pipped Max Verstappen to top spot in another dramatic qualifying session.