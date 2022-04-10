F1 Australian Grand Prix LIVE! Race stream, latest news, TV channel and updates from third race of 2022 today

F1 Australian Grand Prix - LIVE!

Formula One returns to Melbourne after a three-year absence for the third round of the 2022 season today.

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position in qualifying, his team’s first at the circuit for 15 years, but the championship leader was closely followed by the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The reigning champion is facing a big threat to his title from the Monegasque racer, who has come out on top in all three qualifying sessions so far with the pair sharing a race win each.

Lando Norris enjoyed a solid run in qualifying, taking fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the Mercedes.

Home favourite Daniel Ricciardo starts seventh for what should be a fascinating spectacle Down Under, in the sunshine of Albert Park.

With lights out at 6am BST, follow Standard Sport’s live blog for the latest updates...

Everything you need to know ahead of the race

Start time: 6am BST | Albert Park

How to watch

Full starting grid

Weather update

Championship standings

The starting grid

04:14 , Marc Mayo

How to watch

04:08 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1, with coverage on the latter beginning at 4.30am.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can tune in via the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Channel 4 will be airing full free-to-air race highlights at 3.05pm.

Rise and shine!

Saturday 9 April 2022 19:00 , Marc Mayo

Good morning race fans, the Australian Grand Prix is just hours away...

Welcome to Standard Sport’s live blog for the third race of the 2022 season after a thrilling pair of Grands Prix to kick off the new era in the sport.

Charles Leclerc is on pole, followed by Max Verstappen, so buckle up for all the build-up, track action and reaction!