F1 Australian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream, latest news, updates, TV, weather and starting grid today

F1 Australian Grand Prix LIVE!

Max Verstappen is hotly tipped to win today’s F1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The Red Bull is unsurprisingly on pole position after qualifying but, more surprisingly, has George Russell and Lewis Hamilton for company at the top of the grid following a very promising session for the Mercedes pair.

Although Verstappen once again excelled, Red Bull endured a major blow with Sergio Perez suffering a technical fault that put him in the gravel and he will start plum last, from the pit lane. The Aston Martin and Ferrari cars of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz round off the top five.

Hamilton and Russell admitted they were not expecting such healthy finishes on Saturday and the idea of pushing Red Bull is perhaps not as far-fetched as it would have been only days ago. Verstappen may be the obvious favourite but an intriguing race awaits. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated race blog below!

F1 Australian Grand Prix updates

Start time: 6am BST | Albert Park Circuit

How to watch: Sky Sports

Starting grid

Weather forecast

Two pit lane starters

04:33 , Marc Mayo

Both Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will start from the pit lane.

Red Bull are swapping out the Mexican’s energy store and control electronics, which would be triggering a grid penalty were he not starting from the back.

Like Bottas, he’s now in the pits from the off due to suspension set-up changes.

F1 Australian Grand Prix prediction

04:28 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen is almost certain to cruise into the distance in today’s race but the big question is whether the Mercedes can hold off the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, the Ferrari pair and even Perez.

It would not be a surprise to see the second Red Bull at least near the podium, with it also fascinating who will fare better out of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

1st: Max Verstappen, 2nd: Lewis Hamilton, 3rd: Sergio Perez

Melbourne weather forecast

04:23 , Marc Mayo

Any hope of rain to spice up this race, were it needed, has not come off.

The temperature is a mild 18ºC in the Melbourne autumn right now with a light breeze and roughly zero per cent chance of rain.

Starting grid

04:17 , Marc Mayo

We’re just hearing that Sergio Perez will start from the pit lane after fresh changes to his car.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix

04:11 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The whole weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports with coverage of the race starting at 4.30am on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event. Free highlights are on Channel 4 at 12.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch live via the Sky Go app.

Australian Grand Prix

04:06 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome!

It’s an early start for UK F1 fans today with the Australian Grand Prix scheduled for lights out at 6am BST.

Join us on Standard Sport for all the build-up, race action and reaction from Albert Park!