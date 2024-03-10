F1 Arcade set to open first U.S. location in Boston; Washington, D.C. to follow

A new Formula One simulator racing experience is coming to the United States.

F1 Arcade is a bar and arcade that offers "the world's first premium F1 simulator racing experience." The brand, which is officially licensed by Formula One, opened its first location in London in 2022, a second in Birmingham last year and has just announced its opening date for its third location in Boston, Massachusetts.

The third location will open its doors in the Seaport District in the South Boston Waterfront on April 22.

“We are thrilled to bring the F1 Arcade experience to Boston this Spring. After the incredible success ofour London and Birmingham locations, we can’t wait for guests in the US to experience our high-energyhospitality and entertainment venue,” Adam Breeden, founder and CEO of F1 Arcade, said in a statement.

According to a press release, the Boston location will boast 69 full-motion racing simulators and a 37-foot-long bar in a space that spans 15,500 square feet across two floors. Its address is 87 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA 02210.

Will there be other F1 Arcade locations in the U.S.?

A fourth location – and second in the U.S. – is planned for Washington, D.C. An F1 Arcade representative told USA TODAY the projected opening for the D.C. location is fall 2024.

F1 Arcade's press release shared that they plan to open locations in other American cities "in 2025 and beyond," though the brand was unable to share more details upon request.

Does F1 Arcade have an admission fee?

A representative from F1 Arcade told USA TODAY that guests will have to pay for one of two racing session packages to enter.

Three races cost $20 standard and $25 at peak hours. Five races cost $30 standard and $35 at peak hours.

Once guests have paid for their experiences prior to or upon entry, there is no additional cost to use the simulators.

How long is each simulator experience?

According to F1 Arcade's representative, experiences range from 30 to 45 minutes depending on the racing mode the guest chooses.

