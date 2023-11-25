F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023: Start time UK, grid positions, championship battles and how to watch on TV

The final race of the 2023 F1 season takes place on Sunday with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It was almost nine months ago when, 250 miles away in Bahrain, this campaign set off with a dominant Max Verstappen victory that truly set the tone for what was to come.

A further 20 races and 17 Verstappen victories later, F1 rolls up to Yas Marina Circuit looking to cap an astoundingly one-sided season with a bit of style.

There was certainly plenty of glitz and glamour on display in Las Vegas last time out, as the world champion guided his Red Bull home in an entertaining race that eventually proved its worth on the calendar.

Fans tuning in for the Abu Dhabi finale will be hoping to witness a glimpse or two of a more competitive lap around the globe next year.

There could also be an added spice between Mercedes and Red Bull after Christian Horner's claims that Lewis Hamilton wanted to join his team - which have been stoutly denied by Hamilton.

On that theme, Friday's first practice featured a bunch of youngsters as Aston Martin's Felipe Drugovich clocked the second quickest time behind Mercedes driver George Russell. Second practice was hit by multiple stoppages, including a big crash for Carlos Sainz, but Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc went fastest.

In qualifying, Verstappen reigned supreme as rivals including Lando Norris and Sergio Perez made mistakes. Charles Leclerc grabbed second place with Hamilton back in 11th and Carlos Sainz 16th.

"I think you owe this beatbox an apology" 🤝



"You've just won me €500 off Helmut" 💰



BRILLIANT reaction from Max Verstappen's radio after securing pole in Abu Dhabi 😂 pic.twitter.com/8kRsHmAUwS — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 25, 2023

When is the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, November 26 with a start time of 1pm for fans in the UK.

Story continues

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid positions

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 23.445secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:23.584 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:23.782 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:23.788 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:23.816 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:23.968 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:24.084 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:24.108 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:24.171 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:24.548 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:24.359 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:24.391 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:24.422 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:24.439 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:24.442 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:24.738 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:24.764, Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:24.788 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:25.159 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams no time set

What's left to fight for at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

First, second and third place in the 2023 F1 championship are sealed; for Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

The fight for fourth is pretty intense though, with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso tied on 200 points going to Abu Dhabi. Sainz holds the tiebreaker with a single race win and Lando Norris in the McLaren is just five behind. Charles Leclerc, on 188, cannot be discounted from a late charge up the standings.

In the Constructors' Championship, Mercedes hold only a four-point lead over Ferrari in the fight for second place. McLaren have 11 points on Aston Martin in fourth.

F1 heads from one glamourous locale to another (REUTERS)

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast

There is an incredibly small chance rain will affect any part of this weekend.

As per typical desert conditions, there should be wall-to-wall sunshine during the day as temperatures reach north of 30°C before dropping to the low-20s for the night sessions.

How to watch the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the entire race weekend live with race coverage starting at 12pm. Free-to-air highlights will be shown on Channel 4 at 5.30pm on Sunday.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch the race live online via the Sky Go app.