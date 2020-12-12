F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen leads Albon in final practice
Max Verstappen closed out practice for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix quickest ahead of team-mate Alexander Albon, as Lewis Hamilton could only finish sixth for Mercedes.
The final practice session of the 2020 season saw Verstappen lead Red Bull back to the top of the timesheets, having trailed the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton on Friday evening.
Following a 20-minute lull at the start of the session that saw no drivers take to the track, Verstappen was able to claim top spot with his first run on the soft tyres.
Verstappen shaved a further four-tenths of a second off his best lap time during a first qualifying simulation, outpacing Hamilton by three-tenths of a second, with Bottas sitting third after his initial effort.
After a second qualifying run saw Verstappen fall 0.011 seconds shy of his best time after a lock-up, the Dutchman managed to gain half a second with his final lap of the day.
The time of 1m36.251s comfortably gave Verstappen top spot in the final classification ahead of Albon in the sister Red Bull car, who made a late improvement to finish half a second off his team-mate despite reporting "insane" understeer.
Renault pair Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon took third and fourth respectively, separated by just 0.022 seconds, while Lando Norris finished fifth for McLaren.
Mercedes opted against doing any late qualifying simulations with either Hamilton or Bottas, meaning they were shuffled down to sixth and ninth place respectively, separated by Racing Point's Lance Stroll and McLaren's Carlos Sainz.
Sergio Perez rounded out the top 10 for Racing Point ahead of AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat. Ferrari's anticipated struggles continued as Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel finished 12th and 14th, with Pierre Gasly sandwiched between them in the final classification.
George Russell continued to adjust to life back at Williams, finishing 15th thanks to a late improvement on softs that put him almost a second clear of team-mate Nicholas Latifi, who ended up 19th.
Alfa Romeo drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen finished 16th and 17th respectively, followed by Kevin Magnussen in the Haas.
Pietro Fittipaldi propped up the timesheets in 20th for Haas, lapping more than seven-tenths of a second off Magnussen's time.
Abu Dhabi FP3 result
Pos
Driver
Team
Gap
1
Max Verstappen
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
1m36.251s
2
Alexander Albon
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
0.501s
3
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault DP World F1 Team
0.626s
4
Esteban Ocon
Renault DP World F1 Team
0.648s
5
Lando Norris
McLaren F1 Team
0.743s
6
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
0.761s
7
Lance Stroll
BWT Racing Point F1 Team
0.779s
8
Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren F1 Team
0.817s
9
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
0.834s
10
Sergio Perez
BWT Racing Point F1 Team
0.976s
11
Daniil Kvyat
Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
1.015s
12
Charles Leclerc
Scuderia Ferrari
1.019s
13
Pierre Gasly
Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
1.120s
14
Sebastian Vettel
Scuderia Ferrari
1.477s
15
George Russell
Williams Racing
1.635s
16
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
1.649s
17
Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
2.018s
18
Kevin Magnussen
Haas F1 Team
2.206s
19
Nicholas Latifi
Williams Racing
2.514s
20
Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas F1 Team
2.908s
