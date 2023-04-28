Max Verstappen in a car - F1 2023: Full race schedule and how to watch on TV - GETTY/MARTIN KEEP

Max Verstappen's win at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix means he carries a healthy advantage in the standings into the fourth round of the season.

The double world champion has won two rounds and finished second in the other to get his title defence off to a fantastic start and will be heavy favourite to take a third successive drivers' title.

After a poor start to 2023 Mercedes found some pace in Melbourne but still trail Aston Martin in the standings by nine points. Ferrari, who failed to score any points in Australia have just 26 points from the first three rounds.

When is the next race?

After a 26-day break, F1will be in first practice at the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on 28 April.

How many F1 races will there be in 2023?

There will be 23 races on the calendar this year, starting in Bahrain on March 5 and culminating with the season finale in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

What new races are there in 2023?

The brand new Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the penultimate race of the season, a week before Abu Dhabi.

Where and when will the six sprint races be this year?

Formula One has announced the six sprint venues for 2023 with Azerbaijan, Belgium, the Austin race in the United States and Qatar all joining Austria and Brazil in staging qualifying on Friday and a shortened ‘sprint' race on Saturday. However, there are talks about changing this format, possibly even in time for the Baku race.

Under the existing plans points are given to the top eight drivers in the sprint race. Again, the sprint races will be approximately 100km – or roughly a third of a grand prix distance – and will run on Saturday, with the traditional three-part qualifying setting the grid for the sprint and taking place on the Friday.

The driver who tops qualifying on Friday, when these sprint races take place, will be awarded the official pole position, not the winner of the sprint, as was the case in 2021.

What are the driver line-ups?

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (1) and Sergio Pérez (11)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44) and George Russell (63)

Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55) and Charles Leclerc (55)

Alpine

Esteban Ocon (31) and Pierre Gasly (10)

McLaren

Lando Norris (4) and Oscar Piastri (81)

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (77) and Guanyu Zhou (24)

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll (18) and Fernando Alonso (14)

Kevin Magnussen (20) and Nico Hulkenberg (27)

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda (22) and Nyck de Vries (21)

Williams

Alexander Albon (23) and Logan Sargeant (2)

What is the full calendar?

March

5: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

April

2: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku +

May

7: Miami Grand Prix, Miami

21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

28: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June

4: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

18: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

July

2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg +

9: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

23: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps +

August

27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September

3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

17: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

October

8: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail +

22: United States Grand Prix, Austin +

29: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November

5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo +

18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

+ Denotes sprint event weekend

And what about the 2023 cars?

Alpine A523

A handout photo made available by Alpine shows the new A523 Formula One race car - Alpine

Mercedes W14

The new Mercedes W14 - Mercedes/PA

Ferrari SF23

A handout photo made available by the Scuderia Ferrari press office shows the new Ferrari SF-23 Formula One race car during its presentation in Maranello, Italy, 14 February 2023 - Ferrari/Shutterstock

Red Bull RB19

Red Bull Racing unveils the team's new Formula One car during a launch event in New York City on February 3, 2023 - ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Haas VF23

An image of the Haas VF23 car, which is mainly red, white and black - Moneygram Haas F1 team

Williams FW45

The new Williams F1 car, the FW45 - PA/Williams Racing

Alfa Romeo C43

Handout photo provided by Alfa Romeo F1 of the C43 at a launch event held jointly in Zurich and at the team headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland. Issue date: Tuesday February 7, 2023 - PA/Alfa Romeo

AlphaTauri AT04

take it all in 👌 up close and personal with our brand new AT04 💙 pic.twitter.com/qOMzYBVGdM — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) February 12, 2023

McLaren MCL60

The new MCL60 unveiled - McLaren

Aston Martin AMR23

A handout picture released on February 13, 2023 by Aston Martin shows the team's Aston Martin AMR23 Formula One racing car for the 2023 season - Aston Martin/Getty Images

How to watch the season

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 have near exclusive coverage rights for the season. They will be showing all practice sessions, qualifying sessions, sprint qualifying and races throughout the season.

Channel 4 will have their extended qualifying and race highlights again, with the British Grand Prix in July broadcast live.

If you are outside of the UK you may also be able to subscribe to F1’s own F1TV for a monthly fee throughout the season.