F1 2023: Full race schedule and how to watch on TV
Max Verstappen's win at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix means he carries a healthy advantage in the standings into the fourth round of the season.
The double world champion has won two rounds and finished second in the other to get his title defence off to a fantastic start and will be heavy favourite to take a third successive drivers' title.
After a poor start to 2023 Mercedes found some pace in Melbourne but still trail Aston Martin in the standings by nine points. Ferrari, who failed to score any points in Australia have just 26 points from the first three rounds.
When is the next race?
After a 26-day break, F1will be in first practice at the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on 28 April.
How many F1 races will there be in 2023?
There will be 23 races on the calendar this year, starting in Bahrain on March 5 and culminating with the season finale in Abu Dhabi on November 26.
What new races are there in 2023?
The brand new Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the penultimate race of the season, a week before Abu Dhabi.
Where and when will the six sprint races be this year?
Formula One has announced the six sprint venues for 2023 with Azerbaijan, Belgium, the Austin race in the United States and Qatar all joining Austria and Brazil in staging qualifying on Friday and a shortened ‘sprint' race on Saturday. However, there are talks about changing this format, possibly even in time for the Baku race.
Under the existing plans points are given to the top eight drivers in the sprint race. Again, the sprint races will be approximately 100km – or roughly a third of a grand prix distance – and will run on Saturday, with the traditional three-part qualifying setting the grid for the sprint and taking place on the Friday.
The driver who tops qualifying on Friday, when these sprint races take place, will be awarded the official pole position, not the winner of the sprint, as was the case in 2021.
What are the driver line-ups?
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (1) and Sergio Pérez (11)
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (44) and George Russell (63)
Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55) and Charles Leclerc (55)
Alpine
Esteban Ocon (31) and Pierre Gasly (10)
McLaren
Lando Norris (4) and Oscar Piastri (81)
Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas (77) and Guanyu Zhou (24)
Aston Martin
Lance Stroll (18) and Fernando Alonso (14)
Haas
Kevin Magnussen (20) and Nico Hulkenberg (27)
AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda (22) and Nyck de Vries (21)
Williams
Alexander Albon (23) and Logan Sargeant (2)
What is the full calendar?
March
5: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
April
2: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku +
May
7: Miami Grand Prix, Miami
21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola
28: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
June
4: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
18: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
July
2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg +
9: British Grand Prix, Silverstone
23: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps +
August
27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
September
3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza
17: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
October
8: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail +
22: United States Grand Prix, Austin +
29: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City
November
5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo +
18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas
26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
+ Denotes sprint event weekend
And what about the 2023 cars?
Alpine A523
Mercedes W14
Ferrari SF23
Red Bull RB19
Haas VF23
Williams FW45
Alfa Romeo C43
AlphaTauri AT04
McLaren MCL60
Aston Martin AMR23
How to watch the season
As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 have near exclusive coverage rights for the season. They will be showing all practice sessions, qualifying sessions, sprint qualifying and races throughout the season.
Channel 4 will have their extended qualifying and race highlights again, with the British Grand Prix in July broadcast live.
If you are outside of the UK you may also be able to subscribe to F1’s own F1TV for a monthly fee throughout the season.