F1 2023: Full race schedule and how to watch on TV

Red Bull confirmed their sixth constructor title with a victory in the Japanese Grand Prix - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

With victory in the Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen clinched the 2023 constructors’ title for Red Bull. With a handful of races still left to go, it is only a matter of time before he confirms his third drivers’ championship and he can do so in the next round in Qatar.

Sergio Perez is still the only man who can mathematically beat him but that is very unlikely. Verstappen leads by 177 points over his team-mate with a maximum of 180 points currently remaining.

To keep the championship alive, Perez has to beat Verstappen in the sprint race and by at least six points. Verstappen has an unassailable win count so that means, with 172 points on the table after the sprint race, Perez needs to finish in third with Verstappen outside the top 10 (or first with Verstappen seventh, or second with Verstappen eighth) to keep things alive into the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

If he were to do that then he still would need to take the win and the fastest lap with Verstappen failing to score on the Sunday. In short: it would be a major upset if Verstappen did not win the championship in Qatar.

When is the next race?

The next race of the 2023 season is the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix which takes place at Lusail.

The race weekend runs from Friday, October 6 until Sunday, October 8. Lewis Hamilton prevailed at the inaugural edition in 2021, before last year’s race did not take place due to it clashing with the football World Cup.

It is a sprint weekend which means the weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 6

First practice: 2.30pm BST

Qualifying: 6pm

Saturday, October 7

Sprint shootout/qualifying: 2pm

Sprint race: 6.30pm

Sunday, October 8

Qatar Grand Prix: 6pm

How many F1 races will there be in 2023?

With the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix’s postponement and likely cancellation, there will be 22 races on the calendar this year, which started in Bahrain on March 5 and culminating with the season finale in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

What new races are there in 2023?

The brand new Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the penultimate race of the season, a week before Abu Dhabi.

Where and when will the six sprint races be this year?

Formula One has announced the six sprint venues for 2023 with Azerbaijan, Belgium, the Austin race in the United States and Qatar all joining Austria and Brazil.

The format, however, has been changed for this year, with the sprint becoming almost a standalone event (albeit with championship points) on the Saturday.

Previously there had been qualifying on Friday to set the sprint grid for Saturday, with the sprint race result then setting the grid for Sunday.

In 2023, however, Friday’s qualifying sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix whilst an extra sprint shootout (in effect a shortened three-part, elimination qualifying session) sets the grid for the sprint. Both take place on Saturday.

The top eight drivers in the sprint race score points from eight to the winner and one for the eighth-placed driver. Again, the sprint races will be approximately 100km – or roughly a third of a grand prix distance.

What are the driver line-ups?

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (1) and Sergio Pérez (11)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44) and George Russell (63)

Carlos Sainz (55) and Charles Leclerc (55)

Alpine

Esteban Ocon (31) and Pierre Gasly (10)

McLaren

Lando Norris (4) and Oscar Piastri (81)

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (77) and Guanyu Zhou (24)

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll (18) and Fernando Alonso (14)

Haas

Kevin Magnussen (20) and Nico Hulkenberg (27)

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda (22), Nyck de Vries (21), Daniel Ricciardo (3) and Liam Lawson (40)

Alexander Albon (23) and Logan Sargeant (2)

What is the full calendar?

March

5: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

April

2: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku +

May

7: Miami Grand Prix, Miami

21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

28: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June

4: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

18: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

July

2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg +

9: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

23: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps +

August

27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September

3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

17: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

October

8: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail +

22: United States Grand Prix, Austin +

29: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November

5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo +

18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

+ Denotes sprint event weekend

What are the current standings?

Drivers’ top 10

Constructors’

How to watch the season

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 have near exclusive coverage rights for the season. They will be showing all practice sessions, qualifying sessions, sprint qualifying and races throughout the season.

Channel 4 will have their extended qualifying and race highlights again, with the British Grand Prix in July broadcast live.

If you are outside of the UK you may also be able to subscribe to F1’s own F1TV for a monthly fee throughout the season.