When does F1 testing start? 2023 calendar, race schedule and how to watch on TV

Mercedes unveil their new black livery – F1 2023 calendar: Car launch dates, race dates and where to watch

The countdown to the new Formula One season continues with pre-season testing just around the corner. Taking place in Bahrain, it will be a chance to see the newly unveiled cars in action on the track ahead of the opening race on March 5.

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team have reverted to a black livery for the new campaign.

Hamilton and team-mate George Russell took the wraps off their latest machine at the team's Silverstone launch on Wednesday.

Hamilton, 38, recorded his worst championship finishing position in F1 last year after the Silver Arrows failed to master the sport's new regulations.

But the grid's once-dominant team will hope the move back to black – colours which carried Hamilton to a record-equalling seventh title in 2020 – will take them back into championship contention.

Hamilton encouraged Mercedes to paint their car black for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns to send out a defiant anti-racism message. But the move to drop their traditional silver livery for the new season is this time for performance reasons.

What is the latest news?

Stroll in Bahrain GP doubt after bike accident

By Tom Cary

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll is in a race against time to make the opening grand prix in Bahrain on March 5 after a cycling accident in Spain.

Aston Martin confirmed on Monday that the Canadian, son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, had been involved in what they described as a “minor accident”. His injuries are sufficiently serious to force him to skip this week’s pre-season test in Bahrain.

The team added: “Lance is however expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties. His fitness to return to the cockpit will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“The team wishes Lance a speedy recovery and looks forward to his usual energy and commitment within the team.”

With just one week between the test and the first race, however, Stroll’s participation cannot be guaranteed.

Stroll, 24, added in the same team release: “I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season. I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”

It is not clear whether Aston Martin will call on either of their reserve drivers, Stoffel Vandoorne or Felipe Drugovich, or let Fernando Alonso complete the full test this week in Stroll’s absence.

Two-time world champion Alonso has joined Aston Martin this year, replacing four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

When does pre-season testing take place?

Unlike last year, there is only one pre-season test before the 2023 season. That runs from Thursday, February 23 until Saturday, February 25 at the Bahrain International Circuit, just outside of Sakhir.

Is F1 pre-season testing on TV?

Yes, in the UK, Sky Sports F1 will broadcast every minute of action across the three days of the first test in Bahrain. F1's own F1TV will also be likely to broadcast every session of the three-day test.

When is the first Grand Prix race of 2023?

The first grand prix of the 2023 season is also at the Bahrain International Circuit, running from Friday 3 until Sunday 5 March.

How many F1 races will there be in 2023?

There will be 23 races on the calendar this year, starting in Bahrain on March 5 and culminating with the season finale in Abu Dhabi on Nov 26.

What new races are there in 2023?

The brand new Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the penultimate race of the sesaon, a week before Abu Dhabi.

Where and when will the six sprint races be this year?

Formula One has announced the six sprint venues for 2023 with Azerbaijan, Belgium, the Austin race in the United States and Qatar all joining Austria and Brazil in staging qualifying on Friday and a shortened ‘sprint' race on Saturday.

Three sprint races were held in 2022 – at Imola, Austria and Brazil – with much discussion in the early part of the season about expanding that offering for next year.

The teams and F1 were keen to double the number, arguing that sprint races have been successful in engaging fans and increasing audience sizes. But the FIA, motorsport’s world governing body, initially resisted, claiming that it would cost them more and asking for compensation.

Like last year, too, points will be given to the top eight drivers in the sprint race. Again, the sprint races will be approximately 100km – or roughly a third of a grand prix distance – and will run on Saturday, with the traditional three-part qualifying setting the grid for the sprint and taking place on the Friday.

The driver who tops qualifying on Friday, when these sprint races take place, will be awarded the official pole position, not the winner of the sprint, as was the case in 2021.

What do the 2023 cars look like?

Alpine A523

A handout photo made available by Alpine shows the new A523 Formula One race car - Alpine

Mercedes W14

The new Mercedes W14 - Mercedes/PA

Ferrari SF23

A handout photo made available by the Scuderia Ferrari press office shows the new Ferrari SF-23 Formula One race car during its presentation in Maranello, Italy, 14 February 2023 - Ferrari/Shutterstock

Red Bull RB19

Red Bull Racing unveils the team's new Formula One car during a launch event in New York City on February 3, 2023 - ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Haas VF23

An image of the Haas VF23 car, which is mainly red, white and black - Moneygram Haas F1 team

Williams FW45

The new Williams F1 car, the FW45 - PA/Williams Racing

Alfa Romeo C43

Handout photo provided by Alfa Romeo F1 of the C43 at a launch event held jointly in Zurich and at the team headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland. Issue date: Tuesday February 7, 2023 - PA/Alfa Romeo

AlphaTauri AT04

take it all in 👌 up close and personal with our brand new AT04 💙 pic.twitter.com/qOMzYBVGdM — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) February 12, 2023

McLaren MCL60

The new MCL60 unveiled - McLaren

Aston Martin AMR23

A handout picture released on February 13, 2023 by Aston Martin shows the team's Aston Martin AMR23 Formula One racing car for the 2023 season - Aston Martin/Getty Images

What are the driver line-ups?

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (1) and Sergio Pérez (11)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44) and George Russell (63)

Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55) and Charles Leclerc (55)

Alpine

Esteban Ocon (31) and Pierre Gasly (10)

McLaren

Lando Norris (4) and Oscar Piastri (81)

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (77) and Guanyu Zhou (24)

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll (18) and Fernando Alonso (14)

Haas

Kevin Magnussen (20) and Nico Hulkenberg (27)

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda (22) and Nyck de Vries (21)

Williams

Alexander Albon (23) and Logan Sargeant (2)

What is the full calendar?

March

5: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

April

2: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku +

May

7: Miami Grand Prix, Miami

21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

28: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June

4: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

18: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

July

2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg +

9: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

23: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps +

August

27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September

3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

17: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

October

8: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail +

22: United States Grand Prix, Austin +

29: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November

5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo +

18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

+ Denotes sprint event weekend

How to watch the season

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 have near exclusive coverage rights for the season. They will be showing all practice sessions, qualifying sessions, sprint qualifying and races throughout the season.

Channel 4 will have their extended qualifying and race highlights again, with the British Grand Prix in July broadcast live.

If you are outside of the UK you may also be able to subscribe to F1’s own F1TV for a monthly fee throughout the season.