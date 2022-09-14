F1 2022 schedule: Full race calendar, how to watch on TV and the current standings

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari F1 Team competes in the Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium on August 28, 2022 - Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The 2021 Formula One season was one of the finest in living memory, with Max Verstappen taking the title from Lewis Hamilton at the death in controversial circumstances after a thrilling 22-race season.

The new season is now upon us and with it a new breed of cars.

Yet for all for all the Ferrari revival in pace, their reliability and driver errors has seen significant gaps open in both championships with Max Verstappen and Red Bull clearly leading in both, with victory looking like a formality.

When is the next race?

With the European season done and dusted, there is a fairly lengthy gap between races. After the Italian Grand Prix on September 11 the next race, the 17th of the season, is the Singapore Grand Prix. That runs from Friday September 30 to Sunday October 1.

What are the current standings?

Will there be sprint races this year?

Following on from the trial of three sprint qualifying races in 2021, F1 proposed a doubling of that to six for the upcoming season. However, after a meeting on February 14 it was confirmed that just three sprint races would take place in 2022, subject to World Motor Sport Council approval.

Thankfully and sensibly the FIA have also changed the official name of the event to 'sprint', rather than 'sprint qualifying' They will be at the following rounds.

Round 4, Imola

Round 11, Austria

Round 22, Brazil

There will be more points on offer this year, however. Last year it was a 3-2-1 set-up for first, second and third but this year points will be awarded down to eighth, incrementally decreasing from eight points for the first place finisher.

The sprint races will be approximately 100km – or roughly a third of a grand prix distance – and will run on Saturday, with the traditional three-part qualifying setting the grid for the sprint and taking place on the Friday.

Another minor change is that the driver who tops qualifying on Friday, when these sprint races take place, will be awarded pole position, not the winner of the sprint.

What are the driver line-ups?

Unlike the previous few years there are very few driver changes this season, with seven of the 10 teams retaining the same line-up, two teams making one change (Williams and Mercedes) and one team with a completely new line-up (Alfa Romeo).

The only rookie is Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou, who becomes the first driver from China to race in F1. Alexander Albon returns for Williams after two seasons at Toro Rosso and Red Bull in 2019 and 2020.

Guanyu Zhou of China and Alfa Romeo Racing prepares to drive in the garage during Formula 1 testing at Yas Marina Circuit on December 14, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (44) and George Russell (63)

Red Bull: Max Verstappen (33) and Sergio Pérez (11)

Ferrari: Carlos Sainz (55) and Charles Leclerc (55)

McLaren: Lando Norris (4) and Daniel Ricciardo (3)

Alpine: Fernando Alonso (14) and Esteban Ocon (31)

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly (10) and Yuki Tsunoda (22)

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel (5) and Lance Stroll (18)

Williams: Nicholas Latifi (6) and Alexander Albon (23)

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas (77) and Guanyu Zhou (24)

Haas: Mick Schumacher (47) and Kevin Magnussen (20)

What is the full calendar?

March 18-20: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

March 25-27: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

April 8-10: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

April 22-24: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

May 6-8: Miami Grand Prix, Miami

May 20-22: Spanish Grand Prix, Catalunya

May 27-29: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June 10-12: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

June 17-19: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

July 1-3: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 8-10: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 22-24: French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

July 29-31: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

August 26-28: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

September 2-4: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September 9-11: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

September 30-October 2: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

October 7-9: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

October 21-23: United States Grand Prix, Austin

October 28-30: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November 11-13: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos

November 18-20: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

How to watch the season

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 have near exclusive coverage rights for the season. They will be showing all practice sessions, qualifying sessions, sprint qualifying and races throughout the season.

Channel 4 will have their extended qualifying and race highlights again, with the British Grand Prix in July broadcast live.

If you are outside of the UK you may also be able to subscribe to F1’s own F1TV for a monthly fee throughout the season.