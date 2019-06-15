F1 2021 overhaul “opportune timing” for McLaren hypercar

Ahead of this weekend’s season finale at Le Mans, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest confirmed the rules for the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship for the 2020/21 season, ending months of uncertainty about the direction of the series.

McLaren, which has been an active part of the discussions around the replacement of the current LMP1 category, is now evaluating whether it will take part in the new class, to which Aston Martin and Toyota have already committed.

“I think it is good that they have finalised and announced it because it gives us something to react to,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown told media at Le Mans.

"Overall we’re pleased with the direction. We will all work together to ultimately come forward on a recommendation on if we are going to do it, how we are going to do it, when we are going to do it.”

