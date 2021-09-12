F1 2021: Daniel Ricciardo Wins Italian GP As Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Crash
Daniel Ricciardo wins the Italian Grand Prix 2021 to register his first win since Monaco 2018 as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash with each other. Ricciardo's team-mate Lando Norris finishes second as McLaren take the top two spot with Valtteri Bottas taking the final podium place.
DANIEL RICCIARDO WINS! WOW! 🏁
It's his first victory since Monaco 2018, and his maiden podium for McLaren. Incredible!#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tQ8Ulg4SzL
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021