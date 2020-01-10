F1 2020 race start times revealed, British GP to begin an hour later

Adam Cooper
F1 race start times revealed, British GP an hour later
F1 race start times revealed, British GP an hour later

Formula 1 has revealed its race weekend schedule for the 2020 season, which includes the start time of the British Grand Prix being moved back an hour compared to 2019.

The start time of the Silverstone race was set at 2.10pm last year, and allowing for the time difference between BST and CET that brought it in line with 3.10pm start times in the rest of Europe - to help TV companies maintain a consistent weekend schedule.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

But it has now been moved back to 3.10pm, which means the British GP timetable will be the same as other European races for those working at the track, but an hour later for anyone watching on TV outside the UK.

The practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday have also been shifted to bring them into line with the normal European schedule.

The start of the US Grand Prix at Austin in October has also been moved back an hour, from 1.10pm to 2.10pm.

No other start times have changed relative to 2019, but some sessions have been altered.

The timetable for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka has not yet been announced, and according to F1 will be confirmed "in the next few weeks".

The two new races in Vietnam and the Netherlands will start at 2.10pm and 3.10pm local time respectively.

2019 GP start times

Grand Prix

Race start time (local)

Australia

16:10

Bahrain

18:10

Vietnam

14:10

China

14:10

Netherlands

15:10

Spain

15:10

Monaco

15:10

Azerbaijan

16:10

Canada

14:10

France

15:10

Austria

15:10

Great Britain

15:10

Hungary

15:10

Belgium

15:10

Italy

15:10

Singapore

20:10

Russia

14:10

Japan

TBA

United States

14:10

Mexico

13:10

Brazil

14:10

Abu Dhabi

17:10

Full schedule - all times local

Grand Prix

FP1

FP2

FP3

Qualifying

Race

Australia

12:00-13:30

16:00-17:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

16:10

Bahrain

14:00-15:30

18:00-19:30

15:00-16:00

18:00-19:00

18:10

Vietnam

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

China

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

Netherlands

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Spain

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Monaco

11:00-12:30 (Thurs)

15:00-16:30 (Thurs)

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Canada

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

11:00-12:00

14:00-15:00

14:10

Azerbaijan

13:00-14:30

17:00-18:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

16:10

France

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Austria

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Great Britain

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Hungary

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Belgium

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Italy

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Singapore

16:30-18:00

20:30-22:00

18:00-19:00

21:00-22:00

20:10

Russia

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

Japan

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

United States

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

14:10

Mexico

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

10:00-11:00

13:00-14:00

13:10

Brazil

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

Abu Dhabi

13:00-14:30

17:00-18:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

17:10


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next

Back