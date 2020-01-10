F1 2020 race start times revealed, British GP to begin an hour later

F1 race start times revealed, British GP an hour later

Formula 1 has revealed its race weekend schedule for the 2020 season, which includes the start time of the British Grand Prix being moved back an hour compared to 2019.

The start time of the Silverstone race was set at 2.10pm last year, and allowing for the time difference between BST and CET that brought it in line with 3.10pm start times in the rest of Europe - to help TV companies maintain a consistent weekend schedule.

But it has now been moved back to 3.10pm, which means the British GP timetable will be the same as other European races for those working at the track, but an hour later for anyone watching on TV outside the UK.

The practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday have also been shifted to bring them into line with the normal European schedule.

The start of the US Grand Prix at Austin in October has also been moved back an hour, from 1.10pm to 2.10pm.

No other start times have changed relative to 2019, but some sessions have been altered.

The timetable for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka has not yet been announced, and according to F1 will be confirmed "in the next few weeks".

The two new races in Vietnam and the Netherlands will start at 2.10pm and 3.10pm local time respectively.

2019 GP start times

Grand Prix Race start time (local) Australia 16:10 Bahrain 18:10 Vietnam 14:10 China 14:10 Netherlands 15:10 Spain 15:10 Monaco 15:10 Azerbaijan 16:10 Canada 14:10 France 15:10 Austria 15:10 Great Britain 15:10 Hungary 15:10 Belgium 15:10 Italy 15:10 Singapore 20:10 Russia 14:10 Japan TBA United States 14:10 Mexico 13:10 Brazil 14:10 Abu Dhabi 17:10

Full schedule - all times local

Grand Prix FP1 FP2 FP3 Qualifying Race Australia 12:00-13:30 16:00-17:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 Bahrain 14:00-15:30 18:00-19:30 15:00-16:00 18:00-19:00 18:10 Vietnam 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 China 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 Netherlands 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Spain 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Monaco 11:00-12:30 (Thurs) 15:00-16:30 (Thurs) 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Canada 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10 Azerbaijan 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 France 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Austria 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Great Britain 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Hungary 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Belgium 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Italy 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Singapore 16:30-18:00 20:30-22:00 18:00-19:00 21:00-22:00 20:10 Russia 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 Japan TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA United States 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 14:10 Mexico 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 10:00-11:00 13:00-14:00 13:10 Brazil 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 Abu Dhabi 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 17:10





