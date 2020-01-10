F1 2020 race start times revealed, British GP to begin an hour later
Formula 1 has revealed its race weekend schedule for the 2020 season, which includes the start time of the British Grand Prix being moved back an hour compared to 2019.
The start time of the Silverstone race was set at 2.10pm last year, and allowing for the time difference between BST and CET that brought it in line with 3.10pm start times in the rest of Europe - to help TV companies maintain a consistent weekend schedule.
But it has now been moved back to 3.10pm, which means the British GP timetable will be the same as other European races for those working at the track, but an hour later for anyone watching on TV outside the UK.
The practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday have also been shifted to bring them into line with the normal European schedule.
The start of the US Grand Prix at Austin in October has also been moved back an hour, from 1.10pm to 2.10pm.
No other start times have changed relative to 2019, but some sessions have been altered.
The timetable for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka has not yet been announced, and according to F1 will be confirmed "in the next few weeks".
The two new races in Vietnam and the Netherlands will start at 2.10pm and 3.10pm local time respectively.
2019 GP start times
Grand Prix
Race start time (local)
Australia
16:10
Bahrain
18:10
Vietnam
14:10
China
14:10
Netherlands
15:10
Spain
15:10
Monaco
15:10
Azerbaijan
16:10
Canada
14:10
France
15:10
Austria
15:10
Great Britain
15:10
Hungary
15:10
Belgium
15:10
Italy
15:10
Singapore
20:10
Russia
14:10
Japan
TBA
United States
14:10
Mexico
13:10
Brazil
14:10
Abu Dhabi
17:10
Full schedule - all times local
Grand Prix
FP1
FP2
FP3
Qualifying
Race
Australia
12:00-13:30
16:00-17:30
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
16:10
Bahrain
14:00-15:30
18:00-19:30
15:00-16:00
18:00-19:00
18:10
Vietnam
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
China
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
Netherlands
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
Spain
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
Monaco
11:00-12:30 (Thurs)
15:00-16:30 (Thurs)
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
Canada
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
11:00-12:00
14:00-15:00
14:10
Azerbaijan
13:00-14:30
17:00-18:30
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
16:10
France
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
Austria
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
Great Britain
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
Hungary
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
Belgium
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
Italy
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
Singapore
16:30-18:00
20:30-22:00
18:00-19:00
21:00-22:00
20:10
Russia
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
Japan
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
TBA
United States
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
14:10
Mexico
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
10:00-11:00
13:00-14:00
13:10
Brazil
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
Abu Dhabi
13:00-14:30
17:00-18:30
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
17:10
