F1 2019 changes produced "worst possible outcome"

Simplified front and rear wing regulations will be introduced for 2019 with the aim of improving on-track action by reducing front wing sensitivity in turbulent air and minimising the difficulty of following another car closely.

While the jury is out on whether this will result on better racing and more overtaking, Racing Point technical director Andy Green said the "relatively small" rules change impacted the car's performance and balance "a lot".

"It's been a big hit," he told Motorsport.com. "And when we first put it in the tunnel a few months ago, we're talking a few seconds of laptime, and a poorly balanced car as well.

"It was the worst possible outcome. Hopefully, it has some positives with respect to closer racing.

"We, like everyone else, have been trying to crawl our way out of the hole that we jumped into with these new regulations.

"It's significant and it's right up there with, not-quite a complete change of car, but it's pretty close."

