F1 2018 game release date announced by Codemasters

F1 2018 game release date announced

Codemasters has revealed the release date for the F1 2018 video game, which will launch on PlayStation, Xbox and Windows PC this summer.

The follow-up to last year's F1 2017 title will launch on Friday August 24, with Codemasters promising an "expanded career mode" and more classic cars as part of additions being made based on carrying out intensive player feedback.

"We were delighted by the reception that the highly-acclaimed F1 2017 game received, and are extremely excited to be able to further build on such a strong starting point with F1 2018," said Paul Jeal, F1 franchise director at Codemasters.

"Over the past few years we have engaged heavily with our fanbase to understand what is important to them, and we cannot wait to unveil more details on features we know our fans will love.

"Career mode has been further expanded to immerse players even deeper into the world of F1 than before, with the return of a highly requested feature back into the franchise.

"We are also adding more classic cars, again listening to our fans as to which of the historical F1 cars they would most like to virtually drive next.

"Outside of those headline additions there are many other great enhancements to be revealed before the game launches."