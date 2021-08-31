F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 31 August 2021, at 8.00 EEST

F-Secure evaluates strategic options to enable capturing growth opportunities in all businesses and issues mid-term financial targets

F-Secure evaluates strategic options to enable capturing growth opportunities in all businesses. The Board of Directors has decided to carry out a review and evaluation of different strategic options including a possible listing of the consumer security business of F-Secure on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Stock Exchange. The review and evaluation process will be carried out by the end of H1/2022.

“We have good growth opportunities in all three businesses and we are considering options to ensure adequate resources to develop them all”, says Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO.

F-Secure has renewed its strategy and issues mid-term financial targets. The company’s new vision and growth drivers of different businesses will be presented at Capital Markets Day later today.

“We operate in three growing markets where the fast-changing digitalized world creates new opportunities. These three markets require different playbooks. Our business security software focuses on the mid-market segment through an extensive partner network, whereas the enterprise customers are served directly by our outcome-based solution portfolio that includes Managed Detection and Response, and consulting. In consumer security, F-Secure is now aiming for growth while partnering with service providers which represent the primary go-to-market model“, says Hintikka.

The mid-term financial targets derived from the strategy of F-Secure Corporation are:

Revenue from corporate security products to grow at a double-digit rate

Revenue from cyber security consulting to grow at a high single-digit rate

Revenue from consumer security to grow at a mid-single-digit rate

Adjusted EBITDA margin improving towards 20%

F-Secure’s financial targets are mid-term ambitions and should not be viewed as an outlook for the ongoing fiscal year 2021. F-Secure’s financial outlook for 2021 remains unchanged.

The Capital Markets Day webcast can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/2021-08-31-cmd/register . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal. The company will publish a recording of the presentations after the event on their website at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors .

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



