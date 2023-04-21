F.N.B (NYSE:FNB) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.12

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) will pay a dividend of $0.12 on the 15th of June. This means that the annual payment will be 4.1% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

F.N.B's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

F.N.B has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on F.N.B's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 33%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 4.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

F.N.B Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The last annual payment of $0.48 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. F.N.B has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

F.N.B Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think F.N.B might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for F.N.B that you should be aware of before investing. Is F.N.B not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

