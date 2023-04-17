F. Murray Abraham’s Exit From ‘Mythic Quest’ Came After Sexual Misconduct Complaints (Report)

F. Murray Abraham’s sudden exit from “Mythic Quest” last April was due to sexual misconduct complaints, according to a Monday report from Rolling Stone.

Although the exact nature of his behavior was not detailed, a production source said that Abraham was “given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses.” After a second complaint, series creator and star Rob McElhenney opted to let him go, Rolling Stone reports.

“It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season,” McElhenney told Variety at the time of saying goodbye to Abraham’s character, sci-fi author C.W. Longbottom. “But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way.”

Lionsgate said in a statement: “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

Abraham, McElhenney, co-creators Charlie Day and Megan Ganz and the show’s lead actresses did not comment on the article. Apple TV+ did not respond to a request by TheWrap for comment.

The series stars McElhenney, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi and Naomi Ekperigin.

Abraham was subsequently in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus” as an old-fashioned Italian-American grandfather who doesn’t understand his grandson’s modern attitude about women and equality. He won a Best Actor Oscar for playing Antonio Salieri in the 1984 film “Amadeus.”

