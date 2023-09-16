Félix and Cancelo score in Barcelona's 5-0 rout of Betis after making first starts for new club

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — João Félix and João Cancelo scored after making their first starts for Barcelona in a 5-0 rout of Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The pair of Portugal internationals made their debuts last round for Barcelona as substitutes two days after they joined the defending champions on loan just hours before the summer transfer market closed.

Félix scored in the 25th minute and then cleverly let a pass run between his legs in the area that Robert Lewandowski fired home to double the lead in the 32nd.

Ferran Torres, who also made his first start of the season, added a third goal in the 62nd when he sent a free kick curling around the edge of the defensive wall and beyond the reach of goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Raphinha, after going on to replace Torres, scored from just outside the area in the 66th. Cancelo topped the victory in the 81st with a great solo effort after he cut back twice to ditch his marker and beat Silva from an angle.

Barcelona moved top of the league. It's one point ahead of Real Madrid which plays Real Sociedad on Sunday.

