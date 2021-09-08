Félix Auger-Aliassime reaches US Open semi-finals after Carlos Alcaraz retires

Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

What had started as one of the most intriguing US Open quarter-finals in years between a pair of the tour’s most promising young guns ended prematurely Tuesday night as Félix Auger-Aliassime went through to the last four at Flushing Meadows when the Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz retired down a set and a break after only 68 minutes.

The Montreal native was leading 6-3, 3-1 amid a nearly packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium when Alcaraz called a halt to the proceedings after a visit from the trainer during the previous changeover. It was not immediately clear why Alcaraz retired from the match.

Auger-Aliassime, who is coached by Toni Nadal, advances to a Friday semi-final against second-seeded Daniil Medvedev, the 25-year-old Russian who booked a spot in the semi-finals at the season-ending grand slam for a third consecutive year by stopping the surprise run of Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp by a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 scoreline.

Auger-Aliassime becomes the first US Open men’s semi-finalist from Canada in the tournament’s 140-year history and the youngest man to reach the last four since 20-year-old Juan Martín del Potro won the 2009 title.

