Is F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.'s (BIT:FILA) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time?

Today we'll evaluate F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. (BIT:FILA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini:

0.088 = €82m ÷ (€1.2b - €221m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini has an ROCE of 8.8%.

Does F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini's ROCE is fairly close to the Commercial Services industry average of 8.8%. Aside from the industry comparison, F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

You can see in the image below how F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

BIT:FILA Past Revenue and Net Income April 8th 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini.

F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini has total assets of €1.2b and current liabilities of €221m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 19% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini's ROCE

That said, F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. You might be able to find a better investment than F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

