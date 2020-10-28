‘F*ck you, Linder!’ Broward lawyer to apologize for cursing out prosecutor in Zoom court

A Broward assistant public defender has been asked to apologize after he yelled out “F*ck you, Linder!” to a prosecutor during a recorded Zoom court hearing on Wednesday morning.

The outburst shocked lawyers and observers during the routine morning calendar, which has been held remotely for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lawyer, Dale Miller, said he thought his microphone was off.

His boss, Broward Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, said “of course” Miller should apologize.

“While his colorful language may lack in professionalism, it is not an uncommon off-the-record exchange between lawyers in a heated moment,” Finkelstein said. “But when uttered over a microphone and into the public domain, it requires a public apology. “

As the pandemic reaches into its seventh month, courts across the country have largely gone to virtual formats to avoid spreading the coronavirus indoors. Gaffes are not uncommon.

In South Florida, it’s included barking dogs, plenty of people walking in the background of shots and even a woman putting on her eyelashes oblivious to the camera.

On one occasion, a Miami man with the screen name “Big Meat Daddy” held up a sign with a phone number and obscene phrases. Early in the pandemic, a Broward judge lectured lawyers for dressing too casually during Zoom hearings.

Miller’s outburst, first reported by Broward’s J.A.A.B. Blog, happened Wednesday morning in the virtual courtroom of Judge Corey Amanda Hawthon, who was presiding over a session for newly arrested defendants.

UPDATE: The Miami Zoom court “bomber” Big Meat Daddy flashed this explicit sign, then left after a prosecutor alerted the judge pic.twitter.com/SmHHWsV79l — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) June 26, 2020

The Broward prosecutor, Eric Linder, was asking for a $5,000 bond for a man accused of stealing money from a restaurant. “Obviously, not your run of the mill grand-theft case,” Linder said.

Suddenly, Miller yelled out: “Oh, f*ck you Linder! Who cares what you have.... “

The yelling shocked observers, Linder and the judge.

“Excuse me, but your microphone is on. And if we have one more outburst like that, we’re going to be having a very serious conversation with your supervisor,” Judge Hawthon said.

Miller paused, but didn’t quite say he was sorry to Linder.

“I apologize that my microphone was on, judge” Miller replied.

Linder leaned back in disbelief, his mouth agape.

“You know, he should be sanctioned,” the prosecutor said.