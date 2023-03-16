F.C. Barcelona and Spotify Releases Rosalía Football Kits

Rosalía is the star of F.C. Barcelona and Spotify's newest creation, a co-branded match kit designed to support the upcoming men's and women's El Clásico matches.

In keeping with the football organization's previous Spotify partnerships, the new kit aims to pay tribute to the Spanish artist and the undeniable success of her album MOTOMAMI. According to Spotify, the singer was recently dubbed the most-streamed Spanish artist in the world, with her album being streamed over 1.8 billion times. Statistics from the streaming platform also show that listeners have added Rosalía's tracks to more than 150 million user-generated playlists.

"Yet again our collaboration with Spotify has taken things to the next level," says Juli Guiu, VP of Marketing for F.C. Barcelona, in a press release. "Seeing such a renowned artist as Rosalía on the beloved Barça jersey is a wonderful surprise for our fans around the world. Music and football form a special partnership with a long future ahead of them and we are happy to add another chapter to the story alongside the world's most popular music streaming platform, Spotify."

The limited-edition design arrives in two versions and features F.C. Barcelona's signature blue and red stripes, complete with the singer's MOTOMAMI logo printed across the jersey's chest. The first iteration is set to arrive in 1899 units, with the second slated for a wider release of 11 men's and 11 women's versions -- each individually numbered and signed by El Clásico match players.

For more information, head to F.C. Barcelona's website.