F1 qualifying: Live updates from Marina Bay and the chase for Singapore Grand Prix pole

Yahoo Sports Staff
·3 min read

F1 enters the “flyaway” section of its schedule, with the final six rounds to be contested off the European continent, starting with the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Racing would have returned a week earlier, but the FIA canceled the Russian Grand Prix (scheduled for Sept. 25) after that country’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Reigning series champion Max Verstappen is riding high, entering with a five-race win streak, 116-point lead and a mathematical chance to clinch his second world drivers' championship but that may have to wait until at least Japan next week. While it’s a matter of “when” not “if” Verstappen will become double world champion, second through sixth in the drivers standings are only separated by 51 points.

Here is what you need to know to for the Singapore Grand Prix:

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix

Fans in the United States can watch practices, qualifying and the race on TV via the ESPN family of networks or stream it via ESPN or F1TV Pro.

(All times ET)

Saturday, Oct. 1

Free Practice 3: 5:55 - 7 a.m. (ESPN2)

Qualifying: 8:55 - 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Oct. 2

Pre-race show: 6:30 - 7:55 a.m. (ESPN2)

Singapore Grand Prix: 7:55 - 10 a.m. (ESPN2)

Live Updates

Top drivers and best bets for the Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen has continued his imperious form from 2021 well into 2022 and absent a worthy challenger will clinch his second title barring complete catastrophe. Behind him, though, is an intriguing chase involving Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and the other two top teams in the sport:

F1 world drivers' championship Top 5

  1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 335

  2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 219

  3. Sergio Perez, Red Bull - 210

  4. George Russell, Mercedes - 203

  5. Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari - 187

  6. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 168

If not for myriad Ferrari tactical errors, and a few mistakes from Leclerc himself, the race for the title would be much tighter, leaving the other four scuffling for third place. Only Verstappen (11 wins), Leclerc (3), Perez and Sainz (1 apiece) have stood atop the podium this season.

As for history at Marina Bay, Sebastian Vettel has won five of the 12 races held there, Lewis Hamilton four and Fernando Alonso two. Retired 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg is the lone other winner on the streets of Singapore.

Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - September 22, 2019 Ferrari&#39;s Sebastian Vettel celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The last time F1 raced at the Marina Bay Circuit in 2019, Sebastian Vettel, then driving for Ferrari, won his fifth Singapore Grand Prix. (Photo by REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Best odds for the Singapore Grand Prix (per BetMGM)

  • Max Verstappen (-165)

  • Charles Leclerc (+350)

  • Lewis Hamilton (+800)

  • Carlos Sainz Jr. (+1000)

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg likes Leclerc’s odds for both pole (+200) and a podium finish (-190) and if the former happens, the latter should follow as Marina Bay is notoriously hard to overtake on track. While Verstappen has the race wins edge this year over Leclerc at 11-3, Leclerc has won the pole position battle 8-5.

Singapore Grand Prix weekend forecast

The weather in Singapore looks to be hot and muggy with precipitation possible, most likely on race day. Rain always throws a spanner in the works in terms of on-track action and strategy calls, so Sunday may not be as straightforward as we’ve seen this season.

