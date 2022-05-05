F1 Miami Grand Prix: How to watch and what to look for this weekend

The Formula 1 circus comes to South Florida this weekend for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. It is the fifth round of a 23-race F1 calendar and the first of two grands prix to take place in the United States in 2022. The Miami International Autodrome - a temporary circuit around the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium - makes its debut after several iterations and some local controversy.

Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s racing:

How can I watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Free practice 1: Friday, May 6, 2:25 - 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN app)

Free practice 2: Friday, May 6, 5:25 - 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPNEWS, ESPN3, ESPN app)

Free practice 3: Saturday, May 7, 12:55 - 2 p.m. ET (ESPNEWS, ESPN3, ESPN app)

Qualifying: Saturday, May 7, 3:55 - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN app)

Race: Sunday, May 8, 3:25 - 5:30 p.m. (ABC, ESPN app)

The F1 Miami Grand Prix will take place on a temporary circuit around the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Who are the top drivers and teams at the Miami Grand Prix?

Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc enters the weekend as the leader in the world drivers’ championship on 86 points ahead of the Red Bull duo of defending champion Max Verstappen (59) and Sergio Perez (54). Despite that deficit, Verstappen is BetMGM’s favorite for pole position and the grand prix win at +100 odds for each .

Ferrari also enter the weekend atop the constructors’ standings on 124 combined points, just 11 points ahead of Red Bull and 47 ahead of the seven-time defending-champion Mercedes.

Is there a fake marina at the Miami Grand Prix?

Yes. Race promoters have constructed a “dock” with 10 yachts overlooking the turns 6-7-8 complex of the circuit, featuring vessels on trailers surrounded by a raised solid vinyl finish resembling water.

Yachts are parked on fake waters at turns 6-7-8 of the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the F1's Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 8. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

This is an obvious attempt to replicate the glamor and glitz of the Monaco Grand Prix set for later this month, but also reportedly a calculated gambit for social media virality .

How will the weather be for the Miami Grand Prix?

Consistent. It’s forecast to be about 88 degrees fahrenheit throughout the weekend with less than a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. That could mean for some unexpected thermal tire degradation which would impact teams' pit strategy. Thunderstorms would obviously stop on-track action for safety concerns but, if there is a downpour, it could make the immediate on-track racing much more variable.