F1 Austrian Grand Prix schedule: TV, streaming info, odds, picks and what to watch for at the Red Bull Ring

Just days after a thriller at Silverstone, F1 heads to the heart of the Styrian mountains and the Red Bull Ring for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix. Here’s everything you need to know about the 11th round of 22 in the 2022 Formula 1 world championship:

Austrian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Fans in the United States can watch practices, qualifying and the race on television via the ABC/ESPN family of networks or stream it via ESPN or F1TV Pro.

Free Practice 1: Friday, July 8, 7:25-8:30 a.m. ET (ESPNU)

Qualifying: Friday, July 8, 10:55 a.m.-Noon ET (ESPNU)

Free Practice 2: Saturday, July 9, 6:25-7:30 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Sprint: Saturday, July 9, 10:25-11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Pre-show: Sunday, July 10, 7:30-8:55 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Austrian Grand Prix: Sunday, July 3, 8:55-11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Top drivers and best bets for the Austrian Grand Prix

It’s Max Verstappen and then everyone else. The reigning world champion and current points leader has won each of the last two years in Austria and drives for Red Bull, which unsurprisingly own the Red Bull Ring. Over at BetMGM Verstappen is +125 to post the fastest time in qualifying – more on that format later – and -125 to win the race. Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc has the same line as Verstappen for qualifying but, as has become the case, his race handicap is worse (+250).

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg is eyeing a prop bet that Verstappen and LeClerc won’t finish 1-2, owing to the fact that their teammates – Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr., respectively – have been on fine form recently. Sainz Jr. won last week at Silverstone ahead of Perez. Bromberg is also high on AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly to bag a top 10.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc are once again odds-on favorites for this weekend's F1 Austrian Grand Prix. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

What is the 'Sprint' race?

The Sprint is a concept introduced last season whereby certain weekends will feature the traditional three-stage knockout qualifying session on Friday afternoon which in turn sets the grid for a half-distance race on Saturday afternoon, when qualifying typically takes place. The finishing order of that sprint race sets the grid for Sunday’s full-length (200 kilometers or two racing hours) grand prix. The top three finishers in the Sprint earn three, two and one point(s) respectively.

Last year the Sprint took place at the British, Italian and Brazilian grands prix. This season it is being contested three times, having already taken place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and its third and final 2022 iteration will again be at Interlagos in Sao Paolo.

Which circuit hosts the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Red Bull Ring, just outside of Spielberg, is simultaneously one of the shortest (2.68 miles) yet fastest (79% of the lap taken flat-out) tracks on the F1 calendar. Traveling on the natural undulations of a valley in the Styrian range it features three long straightaways (all featuring Drag Reduction System) broken up by two sharp 90-degree corners. The latter part of the lap is fast and sweeping, through a chemistry beaker-shaped corner, two more tight right-handers and back onto the main straight.

What is the forecast for the weekend and what can we expect?

Mild with a chance of rain on each day. Sprint race weekends have provided somewhat mixed Sunday grids which makes for compelling racing with quicker cars having to come up through slower traffic in the field. If qualifying, the sprint and/or the race sessions see rain, we could be in for some very spicy racing. The shortness of the Red Bull Ring means lapped traffic is always a factor, which again can throw a wrench in the works.