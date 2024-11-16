Ezri Konsa trains separately as England prepare for Republic of Ireland clash

England defender Ezri Konsa trained separately ahead of Sunday’s Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland at Wembley.

Konsa was withdrawn at half-time during Thursday’s 3-0 win over Greece with a hip injury and it was feared he would become the 10th withdrawal of the camp after he had a scan on Friday.

But the injury does not appear enough to rule him out of the Wembley clash, although he did not train with the group on Saturday lunchtime.

22 players are out for today's session at @SpursOfficial’s training ground today, with @EzriKonsa recovering indoors.@HKane will join Lee Carsley for today’s pre-match media conference at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/odPeTGmfjb — England (@England) November 16, 2024

Interim boss Lee Carsley had 22 players out on the training pitch at Tottenham’s Hotspur Way complex for what is the final session of his time in charge.

Incoming boss Thomas Tuchel begins his role as Gareth Southgate’s permament successor in January.

The German’s first games in charge will be determined by the result on Sunday night.

Victory will ensure England are promoted back to League A of the Nations League, meaning March games will either be World Cup qualifiers or friendly fixtures.

If Greece, who play Finland, better England’s result then Tuchel’s first matches will be a two-legged Nations League play-off against a third-placed team from League A.