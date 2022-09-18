Ezra Miller Has ‘Illusions of Grandeur,’ Considers Themself ‘Jesus’ or ‘The Devil,’ New Allegations Claim

A new Vanity Fair profile of actor Ezra Miller, who is currently undergoing therapy for their self-admitted “complex mental health issues,” paints a picture of a person who is not only dangerous, manipulative and abusive, but also, according to his ex-fiancée, has “illusions of grandeur.”

In the last two years, Miller has had frequent run-ins with the law following reports of multiple assaults, a felony theft and child endangerment. Two restraining orders have been issued in two states, but Miller remains free and Warner Bros. is still planning to release “The Flash,” despite the mounting incidents.

After facing felony burglary charges in Vermont in August, Miller issued the following statement: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The Vanity Fair spoke to several unnamed friends and “insiders” about Miller over a period of six months, with several claiming that the actor, who uses they/them pronouns, considers themself to be “Jesus” or “the Devil.”

While traveling in Iceland with Miller and his “spiritual advisor,” Jasper Young Bear, a 55-year-old North Dakota medicine man, one source told the magazine, “Jasper was telling Ezra that he wasn’t a part of the movement, he was the movement — that he was the next Messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons out to kill him.”

Another source discussed Miller’s relationship with Tokata Iron Eyes, the now-18, nonbinary Indigenous activist whose parents filed a restraining order against the actor in June: “Ezra is Jesus, and Tokata’s an apocalyptic Native American spider goddess, and their union is supposed to bring about the apocalypse.”

Iron Eyes’ mother, Jumping Eagle, confirmed the story to Vanity Fair, saying, “[Miller says] they are some kind of messiah, and they’re going to lead an Indigenous revolution.”

The actor, whose other films include “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” is said by two sources to have an altar at the Vermont house, where women are asked to leave “offerings,” such as bullets, weed, sage and action figures of The Flash.

Reps for Miller confirmed some of the details to Vanity Fair, such as Miller keeping several guns and a flame thrower at his farm in Vermont, but, also clarified that the weapons are legal and safely stored and locked away.

Miller, according to the article, is still in possession of the crossbow from “We Need to Talk About Kevin” with which his character kills several students at his high school. In 2018, he told the Hollywood Reporter he had kept the prop from the film.

More than one person, including Miller’s ex-fiancée, Erin, accused the actor of abusive behavior. “The way I describe it is, it’s like you’re in a nonconsensual emotional BDSM relationship with Ezra,” said one source. Another source in Hawaii, when asked if he’d ever seen altercations involving Miller, responded: “Every interaction with Ezra is an altercation.”

Erin (who did not give her last name) told Vanity Fair, “I can make excuses for him all day, but I don’t want to anymore. The illusions of grandeur need to be called out. I will love Ezra always, and I don’t want him to continue down this dark road.”



Legal reps for the actor did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the Vanity Fair article.

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned in a Vermont court on Sept. 26 on the felony burglary charge related to an alleged act of breaking and entering and the theft of alcohol.

The restraining order in Massachusetts for the nonbinary 12-year-old will be enforced through June of 2023, according to a Vanity Fair source.

