Ezra Miller Harassment Protective Order Lifted in Massachusetts, ‘The Flash’ Star Slams Media For ‘Chasing Clicks’

A temporary protective order in Massachusetts against Ezra Miller, the embattled star of “The Flash,” was lifted on Friday. Miller was accused of acting inappropriately around the 12-year old child of Shannon Guin, a Massachusetts woman, and of menacing her family.

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted,” Miller wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Variety

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns and identifies as nonbinary, never faced criminal charges. In their Instagram statement, Miller argued that the protective order issued against them was being “used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”

Miller also faulted the press coverage of the incident. “I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks,” Miller added.

“The Flash” star has been embroiled in several different controversies in recent years. In 2020, video emerged depicting Miller as they appear to be choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. No charges were filed. The actor was also arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, paying a $500 fine. The harassment charge in Hawaii was dismissed. In 2022, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont after police investigated their involvement with a robbery at a private residence.

In 2022, Miller apologized for their behavior and announced that they were “suffering [from] complex mental health issues” and had begun treatment. The public relations scandal, however, overshadowed the release and promotional campaign of “The Flash,” a DC comics adaptation that flopped at the box office when it opened this summer. Miller gave no press interviews in the lead-up to the film’s debut.

In their Instagram statement, Miller wrote, “On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral

damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.