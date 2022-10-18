Ezra Miller: The Flash actor pleads not guilty to burglary

Paul Glynn - Entertainment reporter
2 min read
Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller stars in the upcoming DC movie The Flash, which is slated for a summer 2023 release

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a home in the US state of Vermont and stealing alcohol.

The Flash actor, who uses they/them pronouns, appeared remotely at a hearing at Bennington Criminal Court on Monday, Variety reported.

They face one felony charge of burglary into an occupied dwelling and one misdemeanour charge of petty larceny.

The burglary charge carries a maximum of 25 years in prison.

The 30-year-old is accused of going into a neighbour's home without permission while they were out, and stealing bottles of alcohol.

Their lawyer Lisa Shelkrot said in a statement that her client "accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting or entering the home of the inhabitants".

"Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health," she added.

The next hearing takes place on 13 January.

In August, the Justice League and Fantastic Beats star began treatment for "complex mental health issues", and also issued a statement apologising to those they had "alarmed and upset" with their recent behaviour.

The actor was arrested in Hawaii early this year on two separate occasions and was later charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and second-degree assault.

They pled no contest to the assault charge and paid a $500 (£442) fine and $30 (£26) in court costs. The harassment charge was later dismissed.

There has been speculation about the fate of DC Films' The Flash, the first film to be led by Miller's character, and whether the actor's recent headline-making behaviour could lead studio Warner Bros to put it out with little promotional fanfare or even cancel its release.

In August, studio chief executive David Zaslav said he was "very excited" for the movie to be released next June.

The BBC has contacted DC Films for comment.

