Ezra Miller: The Flash actor 'grateful' after harassment order ends

Ezra Miller plays the title role in recent DC Comics superhero film The Flash

Actor Ezra Miller has said they are "encouraged" and "grateful" after a temporary harassment order brought by the mother of a 12-year-old ended.

The Flash star was given the harassment prevention order last year after the woman reportedly made accusations about inappropriate behaviour.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Although Miller had "made mistakes" at times, these were "false allegations", the actor's lawyer said.

Miller said it was an "egregious misuse of the protective order system".

Last year, the Daily Beast claimed the order was put in place after Miller shouted at the child's adult family members and neighbours, and other behaviour also made the youngster uncomfortable, including paying them undue attention.

In a statement after a court hearing in Massachusetts on Friday, Miller's lawyer Marissa Elkins said the actor was "never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults".

It was one of a string of allegations and legal issues the actor has faced over the past 18 months. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, began treatment for "complex mental health issues" last August.

'Terrible damage'

Elkins said: "Ezra does not deny that in the midst of their struggle that they have made mistakes and behaved at times in ways they wish they could take back.

"That, however, does not make every allegation, rumour, or false accusation true. There are real world consequences when claims like these are heedlessly amplified, without any regard for the facts or the truth.

"These false allegations, fanned by unscrupulous media, have threatened Ezra's recovery, and done terrible damage to their reputation and career."

In a statement on Instagram, Miller wrote: "I'm encouraged by today's outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted."

Miller said they had been "unjustly and directly targeted", and criticised the child's mother.

"On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me."

Miller had the starring role in DC Comics superhero film The Flash, which was released last month. Its North American box office takings of less than $100m (£79m) in three weeks are widely regarded as a disappointment.