Ezra Miller: Everything we know about the controversial Hollywood actor

Tom Murray
·7 min read
Getty/Shutterstock/The Independent (Eve Watling/The Independent)
Getty/Shutterstock/The Independent (Eve Watling/The Independent)

Ezra Miller presents a $20m issue for Warner Bros. That’s the budget for The Flash, which stars Miller as a spandex-clad superhero. Set for release next summer, it’s DC comics’ big roll of the dice against Disney’s world-conquering Marvel movies, such as The Avengers series and Spider-Man. There’s just one problem, their lead actor has been involved in a string of controversies, from hosting a woman and her children on a Vermont farm where reports have said guns are lying around, to two recent arrests in Hawaii.

The first, on 27 March, came at a dive bar when, according to police, Miller yanked a microphone from a woman singing karaoke. Police got involved when an irate Miller then yelled obscenities and allegedly lunged at a man playing darts. The second came a month later, when Miller was asked to leave a gathering and threw a chair, hitting a woman and leaving her with a half-inch gash on her forehead, police said. A couple then filed a restraining order against the actor later that night after Miller allegedly burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them. In just three weeks, Miller was the subject of 10 police calls in the sleepy town of Hilo, Hawaii.

Not long ago Miller was the darling of indie cinema thanks to roles in Afterschool and We Need to Talk About Kevin, before scoring franchise superstardom in the JK Rowling-penned Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them as well as in the DC universe. They were also positioned as a champion of the LGBT+ community, coming out as queer in 2012 and non-binary in 2018, stating: “I don’t identify as a man, I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human.” The Flash was all set to make Miller the first queer actor to lead a superhero movie, but all that is now in jeopardy. According to Deadline, Warner Bros has tried to “get help” for Miller, but at this stage it seems unlikely that they will be kept on for future projects. This is, after all, the same studio that dropped Johnny Depp after his unsuccessful UK lawsuit against The Sun.

Ezra Miller was born to a wealthy family in New Jersey in 1992; Miller’s father was a successful publisher and their mother a dancer. To overcome a childhood stutter, Miller began singing opera, debuting in the New York premiere of Philip Glass’s White Raven at the Lincoln Center in 2001. Yet Miller was also subject to homophobic bullying in high school. “I was trying to kiss boys in school,” Miller told Out in 2012. “I went from having a stutter to being a totally gay little opera singer to being, like, a really confused queer adolescent.”

Miller dropped out of high school aged 16, not because of the bullying, but because of Beethoven. The actor told New York Magazine that the composer came to them in a dream: “He was crying, and he said, ‘The four symphonies I’ve written are no good. They’re just, like, not enough.’ And I was like, ‘You write five more! Keep going!’ And I woke up in a cold sweat and I was like, ‘I need to drop out of school.’”

It wasn’t a total leap of faith. Miller had already appeared in a number of TV shorts and in 2008 made their first big screen appearance in Antonio Campos’ dark, directorial debut Afterschool. It fed neatly into his role in Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s first film, Another Happy Day in 2011, in which Miller played Ellen Barkin’s arrogant teenage son. Miller turned up late to meet Levinson when he was casting the movie, and demanded to sit outside so he could smoke. “I thought, ‘What a f***ing prick! He’s perfect for this film!’” said the director.

Miller found their niche as an off-beat, loquacious teen, earning rave reviews for their performance in the titular role of 2011’s We Need to Talk About Kevin, based on Lionel Shriver’s novel about a child on a quest to destroy their mother. They next landed a spot in the popular adaptation of The Perks of Being a Wallflower alongside Emma Watson. It was then that Miller began finding themselves in the news for the wrong reasons. While filming …Perks, the actor was detained by police after being pulled over for a broken taillight where he was found, in Miller’s own words, under a “quilt” of weed.

Ezra Miller in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ (© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved)
Ezra Miller in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ (© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved)

Mainstream fame arrived in 2016 when Miller landed the roles of Credence in Fantastic Beasts… and The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Odd videos of the actor then began to surface. One day Miller was giving an emotional, slightly manic rendition of “Work” by Rihanna on a hotel lobby piano, the next an indecipherable red carpet interview while dressed as Toadette from Mario Kart. At a 2017 Comic-Con event they spontaneously kissed a fan on the mouth after the fan asked to smell Miller’s breath for alcohol.

It was confusing, but not overly concerning. That was until 2020, when a video surfaced on Twitter that appeared to show Miller choking a woman in a bar in Reykjavik. “I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t,” the woman, who remained anonymous, recently told Variety after keeping silent for two years. No charges were ever brought against the actor. Miller never publicly commented on the incident.

Then, at the beginning of this year, Miller went on a social media rant aimed at what they called the “Beulaville chapter” of the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina, telling them to “kill themselves”. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organisation that monitors hate groups, said that it wasn’t aware of any Klan activity in the area. Then came the Hawaii incidents.

Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in ‘Justice League' (Warner Bros)
Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in ‘Justice League' (Warner Bros)

More accusations have since been levelled against Miller, the most serious of which has come from the parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota. They accuse Miller of grooming and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of their child, Tokata Iron Eyes, going back to when Iron Eyes was 12. In an interview with The Independent, their father Chase Iron Eyes said: “Our life was turned upside down,” alleging that Miller supplied the teen with alcohol, marijuana and LSD during their friendship. “When we picked Tokata up from Ezra’s farm, we were not sure that she would ever be able to function, psychologically, mentally, or intellectually at the level she had exhibited before coming into Ezra’s clutches,” he said. A court has since been “unable to locate” Miller to serve them with a protective order against Tokata. The actor’s Instagram account has also been deactivated. The Independent has reached out to the court to enquire whether it has since been able to serve the actor. Iron Eyes has, however, denied the allegations against Miller, saying: “This is my life. These are my decisions, and I’m disappointed in my parents and the press in every way.”

Since then, another mother and her 12-year-old child have been granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller after alleging that the actor menaced their family in their neighbour’s home and acted inappropriately towards the child.

In a 30 June report in Variety, a German woman also alleged that Miller had harassed her after refusing to leave her apartment in Berlin in February 2022. She claims Miller became irate after she told them they couldn’t smoke in her home; the actor was convinced to leave only after she called the police. A week earlier (23 June), a report in Rolling Stone alleged that Miller’s Vermont farm, where he has been hosting another mother and her three children, has “guns and bullets lying around”. One source recalled an incident when one of the children – aged one – allegedly put a stray bullet in her mouth.

A source close to Miller told Variety that the star hopes to address the allegations against them at some point, but they have “chosen to privately focus on their health and healing” first. They’re next set to star as a young Salvador Dali in Mary Harron’s biopic Dalíland. The film is currently in post-production but who knows what will become of Miller’s part if more allegations arise. Kevin Spacey has shown that actors can be recast and scenes can be reshot. Some DC fans have already called on the studio to replace Miller with Grant Gustin, who plays The Flash on the accompanying CW show. “There is no winning in this for Warner Bros,” one studio source told Deadline recently. For Miller, too, there could be no coming back from such a long list of indiscretions.

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Ezra Miller for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Shane Wright poised to take next step on long road at NHL draft

    Shane Wright was doing his best to stay in shape. He also figured it was time to branch out in the face of so much downtime. As the COVID-19 pandemic chipped away and eventually stole his entire 2020-21 season, the teenage hockey star was home in Burlington, Ont., working on his strength, speed and skating — at least as much as was allowed against the backdrop of strict health and safety restrictions. Between those long, lonely workouts sessions, Wright also picked up a hobby in the family's two

  • Maple Leafs fans voted "most annoying" in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai