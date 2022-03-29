Ezra Miller Charged With Disorderly Conduct And Harassment After Alleged Bar Incident

Daniel Welsh
·1 min read
Ezra Miller pictured in 2019 (Photo: ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images)
Ezra Miller has been charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an alleged incident at a Hawaii bar on Sunday night.

A report from the Hawaii Police Department claims the Justice League star had become “agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke”, after which they “began yelling obscenities” and “at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman”.

The actor allegedly then “lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts”.

According to the police report, the bar owner had asked Ezra to “calm down several times to no avail”.

The report states that Ezra was subsequently arrested shortly after midnight on Monday morning, after which the actor paid their bail of $500 (around £382) and was released.

HuffPost UK has contacted Ezra Miller’s publicists for comment.

The alleged altercation took place on the same night as the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

While Ezra was not in attendance, a clip of them was featured in the live broadcast, after a moment centring around their character in Zac Snyder’s Justice League was chosen as the fan-voted “Oscars Cheer Moment”.

The decision to include two fan-voted categories – both of which were won by Zac Snyder films – received a somewhat lukewarm response online on the night.

Ezra will next be seen on screen in the new Fantastic Beasts film The Secrets Of Dumbledore, which is released next month.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

