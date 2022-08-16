Ezra Miller breaks silence to apologise ‘to everyone that I have alarmed’

Actor Ezra Miller has broken their silence amid a growing list of legal issues and allegations of erratic behaviour, saying they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”.

In a statement provided by a representative of the actor to Variety on Tuesday, the 29-year-old non-binary actor apologised for any alarm they may have caused.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller’s ongoing role as The Flash in DC Comics’ superhero universe, including an upcoming leading role in the character’s first standalone film, has been overshadowed by allegations about their behaviour off-screen over the last two years.

Most recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont last week, after state police investigated an incident in which several bottles of alcohol were allegedly taken from a home in Stamford in May.

Miller is due to appear in Vermont superior court on 26 September.

The actor was also arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in March, then second-degree assault less than a month later. In the first case, Miller pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine, while the harassment charge was dismissed. In the second, Miller was released without charge.

The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, also earlier this year filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor in court of holding sway over their child through “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs”. Tokata Iron Eyes recently told Insider that those allegations were false.

The allegations around Miller have become a concern for Warner Bros Discovery, the studio behind two huge franchises that Miller prominently stars in: DC Comics films and the Harry Potter spinoff series Fantastic Beasts. Public criticism of the studio intensified earlier this month when it announced it was axing the nearly completed Batgirl film, but not The Flash.

A source close to the studio told Variety that Warner Bros was supporting Miller’s decision to seek professional help.

The Flash is set to be released on 23 June 2023 and features appearances by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, both playing Batman.