Ezra Miller Apologizes to Warner Bros. Execs for Bringing Negative Attention to The Flash : Report

Ezra Miller

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is doing some damage control.

The Justice League star, 29, who uses they/them pronouns, had a meeting Wednesday at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, about keeping their upcoming DCEU entry The Flash on track for its June 2023 premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the positive meeting, which THR says included Miller's CAA agent Scott Metzger and Warner Bros. film chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, the actor reassured their commitment to the franchise and apologized for brining negative attention to the film.

RELATED: Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues,' Apologizes for 'Past Behavior'

A rep for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment; reps for Warner Bros. had no comment.

Gary Rosen, a crisis management PR expert, previously told PEOPLE that Warner Bros. is likely taking a "wait-and-see" approach to the movie's premiere, as the estimated $200 million DC project has already completed filming.

JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash

Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Ezra Miller as The Flash

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's a huge investment, and the last thing Warner Bros. wants to do is have this [movie] go away," Rosen said. "For this to go on the shelf would be an enormous loss. I would think they want this movie to come out. And since it's not scheduled to come out until June 2023, there's time."

Wednesday's meeting comes after Miller issued an apology for their recent troubling behavior, announcing that they're seeking treatment for mental health issues.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement shared with PEOPLE via their rep last week.

JUSTICE LEAGUE

Warner Bros.

Story continues

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior," Miller added. "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

RELATED: Warner Bros. Likely 'Playing Wait-and-See' with 'The Flash' amid Ezra Miller Scandals: PR Expert

Miller has been the subject of a series of disturbing crimes and scandals since 2020, when a video showed them choking a woman outside a bar in Iceland (no charges were filed in that incident). They've since pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct following two separate incidents at a karaoke bar in Hawaii in March.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor has also been accused of grooming a teen from the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota (the teen denied the claims), and they were issued a temporary harassment prevention order from a 12-year-old and their family in Massachusetts.

'Justice League' Photocall

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

In addition, they have been accused of harboring a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at their Vermont farm. Miller was most recently charged with felony burglary in early August, after allegedly stealing alcohol from another Vermont home in May.

Warner Bros. has recently faced backlash for their decision to go ahead with the release of The Flash, Miller's standalone outing in the DCEU as the speedy superhero (aka Barry Allen), amid the star's ongoing controversies. Meanwhile, the studio cancelled the release of their nearly completed Batgirl movie earlier this month, in addition to delaying the releases of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! The Fury of Gods.

RELATED VIDEO: Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues,' Apologizes for 'Past Behavior'

Miller previously donned the red suit for appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016) and Justice League (2017).

In addition to portraying the Flash, Miller has starred in another major Warner Bros. franchise, playing Credence Barebone in 2016's Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, as well as its two sequels, The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

The Flash is scheduled to premiere June 23, 2023.