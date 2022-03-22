EzFill Signs Fleet Fueling Agreement with 911 Restoration of Miami

·4 min read
–Mobile Fuel Delivery Provider to Regularly Service Franchise’s Vehicles Throughout Miami–

MIAMI, FL, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, today announced a new fleet agreement with 911 Restoration of Miami, effective immediately.

EzFill will provide regular mobile fuel delivery service for 911 Restoration, which is part of a nationwide franchise providing water damage and fire damage restoration, mold and smoke removal, and all other property disaster services. Its water damage team is available 24 hours a day for emergencies.

“When area residents turn to 911 Restoration for help with water damage and other property disasters, the company’s drivers need to be ready to respond as quickly as possible. Our regularly scheduled mobile fueling ensures their fleet of vans will always be filled up and ready to act quickly in an emergency, no matter when they get the call,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “Our service also eliminates the time and fuel wasted driving to and from local gas stations instead of helping customers.”

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in commercial and consumer behavior and are investing in the fast-growing mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marinas - EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com.

About 911 Restoration

911 Restoration is a franchise that provides residential and commercial restoration services. Founded in 2003, 911 Restoration has more than 200 territories across the United States and Canada. The focus of the company is to provide a Fresh Start to owners of both homes and businesses after disasters involving water damage, fire, and mold. 911 Restoration continues to grow and expand its mission to spread the Fresh Start attitude by offering restoration services to people all over the world.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Kathleen Heaney / Joshua Greenwald
EzFill@kcsa.com


