EZFILL LAUNCHES HOLIDAY GIFT OF FUEL TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMBAT RISING FUEL PRICES THIS WINTER

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the fast-growing on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the launch of its holiday EzFill Gift of Fuel to help snowbirds, college students, and full-time residents in the Miami area save on gas and reduce or eliminate visits to the gas station this winter. In the spirit of giving, and to help offset the rising cost of gas, the Company is enabling existing customers to gift a free credit of $10 to new customers. EzFill will then credit the gift giver $10 in appreciation for the referral.

EzFill, the largest on-demand fuel delivery provider in Florida, through the EzFill App , empowers people to fill up their cars without leaving the comfort and safety of the home or work. Customers simply need to open the app on their mobile device, provide their location, and schedule a delivery time for one of the Company’s technicians to fuel their vehicle.

“Instead of sending or being on the receiving end of another sweater or useless gadget, or falling victim to delivery snafus, we encourage people this holiday season to send the Gift of Fuel to their friends and family members living in the Miami area. Whether they’re snowbirds, college students or full-time residents, everyone can benefit from eliminating trips to the gas station,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “Similar to what Amazon and DoorDash have done for household shopping and meal delivery, EzFill is doing for car owners through the convenience of our on-demand technology. We are committed to doing our part to help customers save time and money, which we hope encourages them to take to the road to visit friends and family, get to work on time and ultimately simplify their lives.”

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit https://getyourezfill.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Kathleen Heaney / Joshua Greenwald

EzFill@kcsa.com



