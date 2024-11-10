Ezekiel Elliott returns for Cowboys after disciplinary absence and has costly fumble against Eagles

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott played for the Dallas Cowboys a week after he was left home for disciplinary reasons, and the running back had a costly fumble in the first half against NFC East rival Philadelphia.

Elliott fumbled into the end zone with the Cowboys in position to take a lead on the Eagles in the second quarter. Philadelphia's Cooper DeJean recovered the fumble.

A two-time rushing champion for the Cowboys in his first seven seasons, Elliott returned to his original team this year but didn't make the trip for last week's 27-21 loss at Atlanta because he was late for meetings.

It was the first time Elliott was a healthy scratch for Dallas in any game other than a meaningless regular-season finale.

Dallas trailed the Eagles 7-3 when Elliott fumbled, but got another chance when Micah Parsons sacked Jalen Hurts and forced a fumble recovered by Marist Liufau.

Elliott got the first carry from the Philadelphia 6-yard line and gained 3 yards. After an incompletion, starting running back Rico Dowdle lost 2 yards on a run, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a field goal.

