EYNTK about this season's greatest Love Islander Whitney

Look, we really try not to have favourites when it comes to Love Islanders. They all bring the chaos, memes, and occasionally some very sweet moments. But one scroll through Twitter and it's pretty obvious there is a clear fan favourite for this year's title of Love Island legend. We are of course talking about, the one and only Whitney.

From the moment she walked into the villa she has had an open heart ready to fall in love, been a great supporter of the girls and full of hilarious one liners. We can always count on Whitney to provide a moment of light relief when things are getting a bit too serious.

But apart from being beyond stunning and the funniest person in the villa, what else do we know about Whitney? Well this is everything you could possibly need to know about her.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

ITV

Whitney is an entrepreneur



Whitney is 25-years-old and lives in North London where she works an entrepreneur.

She has over 40k followers on Instagram

The Islanders' friends and family may not be able to post on their Instagrams, but this hasn't stopped Whitney from racking up many followers.

She currently has just over 40,000 followers on her profile. If you want to be one of them, her Instagram handle is @whitbrownsx.

Whitney doesn't have many posts on her Instagram but the ones she does have are pure fire.

Skinny jeans give her the ick

When asked about her biggest icks, Whitney revealed skinny jeans and bitten nails are a serious turn off for her.

"Guys that bite their nails, I have a thing about nice hands," she said. "I don’t like guys in skinny jeans either."

She doesn't fall in love quickly

Mehdi, this is your warning, you need to play the long game, as Whitney said it takes a while for her to fall in love with someone.

"I can fall in lust but I don’t fall in love quickly. My big thing is trust, I’ve got to trust you fully before I can give you my heart. I won’t give you my heart for free, you've got to earn it," she said.

Whitney is a fan of Danica from season 8

When asked what her favourite moment from previous Love Island seasons is, Whitney revealed she loved watching Danica teach her fellow Islanders to twerk in season eight.

"In series 8 when Danica gave her fellow islanders twerking lessons around the pool, that’s the sort of thing I will be doing in the Villa," she said.

Ok, we need to see Whitney teaching the other girls to twerk.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

You Might Also Like