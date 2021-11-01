EYNTK About Kim Kardashian’s Rumoured Relationship With Pete Davidson

Photo credit: Getty Images

Pete Davidson might possibly be the luckiest guy in Hollywood, if his latest rumoured date night with Kim Kardashian is anything to go by.

In recent years the Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian has been in several high profile relationships, from his engagement to singer Ariana Grande, dates with Kate Beckinsale and short romance with Bridgerton star Phoeve Dynevor earlier this year.

Following Kardashian’s recent hosting gig on SNL, it appears the mother-of-four has struck up an unlikely friendship with the 27-year-old, with some even going as far as to say the pair are an item.

Over Halloween weekend the pair were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster in California, which naturally set tongues wagging.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian’s rumoured relationship with Pete Davidson:

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating?

Perhaps. The pair were seen on what appeared to be a date night with Kardashian’s friends, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker over Halloween weekend.

The rumoured couple spent the day at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, where they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users couldn’t quite comprehend the sudden rumoured romance between the pair, especially given that they’d had no prior warning the duo were even friends.

All of us seeing pete davidson with kim kardashian pic.twitter.com/6kaTUzXqTn — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) October 31, 2021

TMZ on the streets trying to catch Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian like:

pic.twitter.com/L5foQHcsU1 — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) October 31, 2021

*whispers* i like the idea of kim kardashian and pete davidson. pic.twitter.com/2MWXHzR9Cz — ídalís🔮🌙✨🇵🇷 (@idalisbriales) October 30, 2021

Social media seeing pictures of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands: pic.twitter.com/3FDag34RVk — AshleyW (@AshweeeW) October 31, 2021

However, a source close to Kardashian has reportedly told People that the pair are just friends.

‘They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,’ they told the publication. ‘It's just friends hanging out.’

Who has Pete Davidson dated?

Grab your pen and paper because we’re about to go in on this one. The star was once in a long-term relationship with comedian Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, then popped the question to Grande in 2018 (resulting in the hit song ‘thank u, next’) and then was seen kissing Kate Beckinsale.



Photo credit: Gotham - Getty Images

Fast forward to August 2019 and the star began dating Maid actor Margaret Qualley, before the pair ended things a couple of months later.

It was then rumoured the comedian was dating model Kaia Gerber in October 2019, and were even spotted on a romantic holiday in Miami together, before they called it quits and he got into a relationship with Dynevor in March this year before they broke up after five months together.

And breathe.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Who has Kim Kardashian dated?

The SKIMS founder is currently going through a divorce with her ex Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.

Prior to the pair’s seven-year-marriage, the star was briefly married to athlete Kris Humphries (for 72 days), and producer Damon Thomas (for three years).

Photo credit: Mark Sagliocco - Getty Images

The star also previously dated rapper Ray J, TV presenters Nick Lachey and Nick Cannon and athletes Reggie Bush and Miles Austin.

