Jennifer Lopez 'Can't Stop Looking At' Her Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck, Which Has A Hidden Meaning

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance has reached new levels since the pair announced their engagement

Revealing the special news to fans in April 2022, Lopez shared an emotional video to her official website, which featured her stunning three-stone emerald engagement ring.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck's, 49, recent news marks the second time the pair have been engaged - the first was back in 2002, when the latter popped the question with a 6.1 carat Harry Winston ring.

The couple's Santa Barbara wedding was called off all before the big day due to 'excessive media attention', as per the couple's joint statement issued in 2004, which highlighted that they went as far as to contemplate hiring three 'decoy brides'.

Of course, a lot has changed since their first engagement.



Lopez is now a mother to 14-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck is a father to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he co-parents with former wife Jennifer Garner.

While the news of the pair's engagement has delighted fans, we're now turning our attention to their upcoming wedding.

Here's everything you need to know about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding:

When is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding?



Since the couple's engagement, no details have surfaced as to when their nuptials will take place.



After first getting engaged in 2002, their wedding was postponed in 2003 before the couple announced their split the following year.



Where will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding take place?



While details regarding Lopez and Affleck's wedding are yet to be shared, the couple's previous Noughties wedding was due to take place in Santa Barbara, California.

As to whether they'll choose this location again remains to be seen.

When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get engaged?



Lopez announced her and Affleck's engagement on April 9, 2022, but it's unknown when the actor popped the question.

Dressed casually with barely any make-up on, Lopez spoke in a video on her website while whispering 'I am perfect' in the song that played in the background.

An insider told People that Lopez and Affleck wanted to keep their engagement quiet for a few days' before announcing it.

Since Lopez announced the pair's engagement, it's understood that the pair are 'both thrilled about the engagement' and that they 'wanted to make sure this is it'.

'Their relationship is different this time because they are older, more mature and able to deal with any obstacles,' a source told the same publication.

Speaking to E! News, a source said of Lopez's feeling towards Affleck: 'J.Lo is ecstatic and can't wait to be his wife.

'She believes it's true love and was meant to be.'

Specifically discussing the proposal, the source added they they wanted to keep it 'private for as long as possible,' describing the engagement as 'a very intimate moment, just them two. The proposal was low-key but very meaningful. Ben wanted the ring to be sentimental and put a lot of thought into it'.

As for her friends and family: they 'are so happy for her'.

Lopez's engagement ring bears a striking resemblance to the ring Affleck proposed with in November 2002. The design consists of two side stones, similar to that of Meghan Markle's, which Prince Harry designed himself. Markle's engagement ring was crowned the most popular style in 2021.

Her ring also appears to have a hidden meaning, too, as she previously revealed 'green is my lucky colour', on her website's newsletter.

Diamond experts have since weighed in on Lopez's ring.

'The rarity of a natural green diamond cannot be overstated,' said Grant Mobley, Diamond Expert at Natural Diamond Council.

Referring to it as the second rarest natural colour of a diamond, behind red, he went on to say: 'Only a small handful of green diamonds come to the market every year and almost never are they in the vivid colour and size of this diamond.'

He added: 'This fact makes green diamonds among the most difficult to cut and a diamond like this could have taken a year or more to plan and cut to ensure that it reflects the best cut and colour possible.'

As for its value, Mobley said if pure 'you can expect the value of this green diamond to significantly increase over time.'

Andrew Brown, CEO of New York City-based luxury buying company WP Diamonds reiterated this point, saying: 'The exact colour grading of the diamond has not been disclosed, but it is clear in the photos that it is exceptional and among the most rare.'

What have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said about their wedding?

A source told People in April 2022 that Lopez and Affleck are 'not talking about a wedding' right now.

They did, however, reveal that Lopez is infatuated with her engagement ring and 'can't stop looking at it'.

The sourced added: 'It's very cute to see how excited she is. Ben makes her incredibly happy.'

When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck start dating again?

The couple's latest romance began in 2021, almost two decades after they originally split.

Lopez, who married Anthony in June 2004, just five months after splitting with Affleck, opened up about her relationship with the Oscar winner second time round when speaking to People.

She said: 'I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. ... We hold it sacred.'

Comparing her first relationship with the actor to the one they have now, she added: 'It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. ... There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice.'

'When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted.'

She also opened up about the rollercoaster ride she and Affleck have been on over the years.

Addressing fairy tales, which she deemed a 'a tricky thing', she said: 'Some things can be forever, but it doesn't mean they just have a straight line.'

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck originally break up?



Lopez and Affleck announced their break-up in January 2004.



Shortly before their nuptials were set to take place, they issued a statement which referred to 'excessive media attention' being the cause for their split.



It read: 'When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate "decoy brides" at three different locations, we realised that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.'

In December 2021, Affleck recalled what resulted in their separation when speaking on The Howard Stern Show.

The father-of-three said: 'I got f*cking hurt and angry, and felt like a fool. I would say [media attention] was about 50% [of what destroyed our relationship]. The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and that being together is poison and ugly and toxic and the thing none of us want to be part of.

'And, "Who the f*ck would want to have them to dinner?" And, "What the f*ck are they doing together?"'

Lopez also spoke of their split when appearing on the Graham Norton Show in 2010, addressing the pressures they faced during their initial relationship.

'It was a lot. Honestly, I've never really talked about it before,' she said.

'I love Ben, he's a great guy but it was a lot for both of us to be under that type of siege for two years straight. We were on the cover of every magazine every week, it was just a weird thing. The media catches on to certain things and that just happened to be one of things and our relationship, I think, did suffer because of that. That wasn't the only thing.. but it definitely played a part in the dynamic of our relationship.'

Who have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck previously dated?

Before dating Affleck for two years (from 2002-2004), Lopez was married to Ojani Noa (from 1997-1998). After that, she wed actor Cris Judd, and the pair were married for two years (from 2001-2003). She then went on to marry Anthony, her longest marriage to date (from 2004-2014).

Affleck was married to 13 Going on 30 star Garner for 13 years (from 2005-2013). He also dated Cheyenne Rothman (from 1990 to 1997), Gwyneth Paltrow (from 1997 to 2000), Lindsay Shookus (from 2017-2019) and Ana de Armas (from 2020-2021).

