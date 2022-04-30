EYKTK about Olivia Rodrigo's rumoured boyfriend Zack Bia

Over the past few days, dating rumours have started swirling about who could be Olivia Rodrigo's latest flame. Specifically, pictures saw the musician strolling the streets of NYC with none other than DJ Zack Bia on 25 April, showing them leaving Bar Pitti.

Before we get too excited, nothing has been confirmed by either individual though Instagram sleuths have been pointing out that Zack follows Olivia on IG (which doesn't necessarily mean much, given that she has nearly 30 million followers) and pointing out that she liked a post of his from 14 February.

An anonymous source also told E that the duo first got together in February, near the Superbowl. "He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him," the source said. "They hit it off and have been casually hanging out." But again, nothing has officially been confirmed or denied by either party.

Nothing conclusive but in the interests of bringing any Olivia stans out there the lowdown on her possible new bf, we've done some digging...

How old is Zack Bia?

Zack Bia is currently 25 but with his birthday coming up this summer, he'll be turning 26 on 9 June. Olivia Rodrigo, for reference, is 19 and was born on 20 February 2003. That means this potential couple has an age gap of just over 6 years.

What does Zack Bia do?

Zack Bia started out as a club promoter and DJ, with his time in night life allowing him to strike up friendships with the likes of Drake. Yep, Drake. Nowadays, he's got his own record label Field Trip and at the time of writing has 529,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts pics with celebs like Dominic Fike, Drake (ofc), Winnie Harlow and Doja Cat.

Did Zack Bia date Madison Beer?

Olivia Rodrigo isn't Zack Bia's first high profile girlfriend. In December 2021, he was rumoured to be the new boyfriend of Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline after her split with Chase Stokes, something he denied by saying; "We are not dating," before adding, "We hang out all the time."

Zack Bia was in a relationship with singer Madison Beer from late 2017 to early 2019. Madison announced their breakup via a series of tweets stating that "single Madison thrives".

before you diagnose yourself with depression and anxiety make sure you’re not just surrounded by assholes and people who don’t care about you. — madison beer (@madisonbeer) March 15, 2019

oof i rlly owe myself the biggest apology for puttin up w shit i never deserved — madison beer (@madisonbeer) March 16, 2019

single madison thrives. — madison beer (@madisonbeer) March 19, 2019

Who are Zack Bia's parents?

Due to Zack's full second name being Bialobos, there were rumours that Olivier Bialobos, chief communication and image officer at Dior, was Zack's father. This is something that Zack denied in an interview with Complex “Anytime I do anything cool or accomplish something, it will always get knocked as, like, ‘Of course he was able to do this, his dad does this,’” he said. “But the reason I haven’t even really talked about my dad is because I have such a bad relationship with him that I didn’t want to even talk about him. My dad is a photographer. I don’t even really know where he lives.”

