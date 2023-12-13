Witness comes forward in case of mother missing near Norwich river

Gaynor Lord, 55, who is missing after her jewellery and phone were discovered near the banks of the River Wensum in Norfolk - Enterprise News and Pictures

A witness has come forward in the search for Gaynor Lord, the woman who has been missing in Norwich for four days.

The 55-year-old mother-of-three was last seen on London Street in the city centre at around 2.35pm on Friday.

Norfolk Constabulary has been searching nearby bodies of water and suggested she may have “entered the water” after her coat was found in the River Wensum.

Rosie Richards, who lives near Wensum Park, a Norwich nature reserve, said she saw a woman matching Ms Lord’s description at 4pm on Dec 8.

It comes after Ms Lord’s clothing, jewellery and mobile phone were found by a member of the public in a number of locations across the park.

Ms Richards told BBC: “It’s really upsetting... I’m just thinking of her friends and family, because she is a sort of similar age to my mum and that would be awful to be going through what they are going through right now. It’s really upsetting.”

Search teams at the River Wensum searching for Gaynor Lord - Norwich Evening New

Ten police vehicles, a drone and two search and rescue rigid inflatable boats were seen searching the area on Monday.

The force has been reviewing CCTV since Ms Lord’s disappearance and on Tuesday decided to focus their efforts on scouring water.

Norwich policing commander Supt Wes Hornigold told BBC: “Our working hypothesis at the moment is that Gaynor is in the water, that’s what we’re working towards.

“It’s a missing person inquiry, there’s no evidence at the moment to suggest that there’s any third party involvement here.

“This is a significant operation in terms of searching both the park and the waterways... searching water is quite challenging.

“As of tomorrow we will have on-site specialist dive teams to support that operation.”

Norfolk Police search for the missing 55-year-old - SWNS

Supt Hornigold emphasises the importance of the role the public can play and called for witnesses to contact police.

“This is clearly a distressing time for her family and we continue to keep them updated of ongoing work in this case,” Supt Hornigold added.

Wensum Park remained closed to the public.

