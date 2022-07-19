Eyewear Market Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Is Expected To Reach USD 194.72 Billion By 2029

Growth in the participation rate of youngsters in sports activities that involve wearing eyewear as a sports equipment is widening the scope of growth for the market

MONTREAL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled Global Eyewear Market (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc.) that highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The market insights gained through this Eyewear market research analysis report facilitate a more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position a definite brand excellently. With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this report, businesses can gauge or analyze the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own products. For an depth understanding of the market and competitive landscape, this Eyewear market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about the industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the eyewear market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 112.99 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 194.72 billion by 2029.

“Spectacles” dominates the product segment of the eyewear market owing to the high usage of mobile phones and digital screens, resulting in the rise in the prevalence of computer vision syndrome (CVS) globally. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

From the name itself, it is clear that eyewear is a product that is used to cover the eyes and protect them from dust, pollution, and small organisms that may enter and damage the eye. Eye wear is further used to correct the vision in individuals and is easily available in a wide range of shapes, designs, and colors from both online and offline channels of distribution.

Some of the major players operating in the Eyewear Market are:

  • De Rigo Vision S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Essilor (France)

  • Fielmann (Germany)

  • Lanvin (France)

  • Marchon Eyewear, Inc. (US)

  • Marcolin SpA. (Italy)

  • Maui Jim (US)

  • Safilo Group S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Alexander McQueen (UK)

  • Michael Kors (US)

  • Pivothead (US)

  • Specsavers (Guernsey)

  • FASTRACK LTD. (India)

  • CHARMANT Group (US)

  • Procter & Gamble (US)

  • Estée Lauder Inc (US)

  • THE AVON COMPANY (UK)

  • HOYA Corporation (Japan)

  • Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd (China)

Recent Development

  • In December 2021, Saflio Group announces the launch of Smith imprint 3D technology to address a wide range of face shapes and features while eliminating the one-size-fits-all approach to sports gear. 3D printed snow goggle delivering increased all-day comfort, elimination of light leak due to improper fit, removal of pressure points or hot spots, and an expanded field of view, all of which were major issues that customers were experiencing.

  • In March 2020, Safilo Group and Isabel Marant announced a new global ten-year license agreement for the design, manufacture, and distribution of Isabel Marant sunglasses and optical frames.

  • In January 2020, Chopard created an exclusive pair of gold sunglasses. De Rigo designed a jeweleryinspired frame for the Maison, boasting a timelessly elegant aviator shape and sophisticated details, including the double bridge with a decorative element characteristic of the 1000 Miglia watch case, engraved by hand by authentic eyewear jewelers.

Key Drivers

  • Fitness activities influenced the market growth

Growth in the participation rate of youngsters in sports activities that involve wearing eyewear as a sports equipment is widening the scope of growth for the market. In other words, rising popularity of swimming, water polo, golf and others is directly influencing the market growth of the market. Also, growth and expansion of consumer goods industry is directly influencing the market growth rate.

  • Growing awareness to direct the market demand and supply

Increased awareness about the different types of eyewear is inducing increased demand and supply on global scale. Rising availability of a wide array of eyewear via both online and offline modes of distribution is inducing a good market growth rate.

  • Growing prevalence of diseases to direct the Eyewear Market growth

Rising prevalence of diseases and disorders related to eyes is inducing the market growth rate. For example-rising prevalence rate of pink eye, glaucoma, myopia and others is creating a great scope of growth for the market.

Opportunities

  • Rising research and development operations

Increased funding from federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies is also bolstering the growth of the market. Research and developmental operations directed towards sustainable development will ensure optimum and judicious use of resources, thereby improving the market value.

  • Rise in the technological advancements

Rising technological advancements pertaining to the manufacturing technology is further inducing growth in the market value. Increasing number of technological advancements driven with a view to minimize the production costs and wastage coupled with rise in the acceptance of laundry services that are accessible over the internet has ensured a bright future for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Product

  • Spectacles

  • Sunglasses

  • Contact Lenses

  • Other Product Types

Gender

  • Men

  • Women

  • Unisex

Distribution channel 

  • Optical Stores

  • Independent Brand Showrooms

  • Online Stores

  • Retail Stores

The countries covered in the Eyewear Market Report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the eyewear market owing to the rise in awareness related to the side effects of UV radiation on eyes. Also, the use of eyewear as a part of fashion trends is anticipated to propel the growth of the sunglasses market.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to witness significant amount of growth in the eyewear market and is projected to show the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of the high population and growing acceptance of fashion products.

TOC Covered in Eyewear Market Report:

  • Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Eyewear  market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions North America, Europe or Asia;

  • Chapter 2, objective of the study.

  • Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

  • Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

  • Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Eyewear Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

  • Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

  • Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

  • Chapter 11 and 12, Eyewear Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

  • Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

  • Chapter 15 deals with Eyewear Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To study and analyze the Global Eyewear Market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2029.

  • To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the Eyewear Market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

  • Focuses on the key global Eyewear Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

  • To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total Eyewear Market.

  • To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Eyewear

  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

