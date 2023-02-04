All eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon heads toward Atlantic

MATTHEW BROWN
·3 min read
  • CORRECTS TO KINGSTOWN, NOT KINGSTON - In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters), but China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airshipused mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities. (Brian Branch via AP)
    1/4

    CORRECTION US China Balloon

    CORRECTS TO KINGSTOWN, NOT KINGSTON - In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters), but China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airshipused mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities. (Brian Branch via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Jackson Ligon, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron technician, prepares a spacer on an intercontinental ballistic missile during a Simulated Electronic Launch-Minuteman test Sept. 22, 2020, at a launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont. The U.S. says it is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground. One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation's three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base (Tristan Day/U.S. Air Force via AP)
    2/4

    United State China

    FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Jackson Ligon, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron technician, prepares a spacer on an intercontinental ballistic missile during a Simulated Electronic Launch-Minuteman test Sept. 22, 2020, at a launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont. The U.S. says it is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground. One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation's three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base (Tristan Day/U.S. Air Force via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 15, 2021, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, listens. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
    3/4

    US China

    FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 15, 2021, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, listens. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 9, 2017. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
    4/4

    US China

    FILE - An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 9, 2017. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
CORRECTS TO KINGSTOWN, NOT KINGSTON - In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters), but China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airshipused mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities. (Brian Branch via AP)
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Jackson Ligon, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron technician, prepares a spacer on an intercontinental ballistic missile during a Simulated Electronic Launch-Minuteman test Sept. 22, 2020, at a launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont. The U.S. says it is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground. One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation's three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base (Tristan Day/U.S. Air Force via AP)
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 15, 2021, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, listens. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 9, 2017. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Eyes remained on the skies Saturday as a suspected Chinese spy balloon slowly drifted toward the U.S. Atlantic Coast and remained in clear view over the Carolinas, where authorities warned people not to take potshots at the floating orb with their rifles.

Software engineer and storm chaser Brian Branch captured photographs of what he believes was the balloon just after daybreak high above western North Carolina.

He could see a payload hanging from the round, white balloon, which officials have said is about the size of three school buses.

The Pentagon has been closely tracking the balloon and the Biden administration is now moving ahead with a plan to shoot it down over the Atlantic. The administration previously hesitated to shoot the balloon because of the risk to people on the ground. Branch saw no signs of military aircraft in the area.

“If they’re not worried about it to where they’re going to let it float over for three days, then I’m not going to let it bother me too much either,” he said. “I’m kind of surprised they didn’t shoot it down over Montana."

There were reports of sightings throughout upstate South Carolina, including Greenville and Spartanburg, and suburban Charlotte in North Carolina.

The maneuverable balloon entered U.S. airspace over Alaska early this week and it wasn't acknowledged by government officials until Thursday, a day after commercial flights were temporarily halted at the airport in Billings, Montana and people on the ground saw the balloon seemingly loitering high above the city.

China said it was a weather research vessel blown off course, a claim rejected by U.S. officials who said the craft had been over areas of Montana where nuclear missiles are siloed.

In Congress, Republicans pounced on the decision not to shoot it down over rural Montana as a sign of weakness on the part of the Biden administration.

But in York County, South Carolina, not far from the North Carolina border, the county sheriff's office advised against anyone trying to take out the balloon on their own.

“Don’t try to shoot it!!,” the sheriff’s office tweeted Saturday as the balloon passed over the region at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters). “Your rifle rounds WILL NOT reach it. Be responsible. What goes up will come down, including your bullets.”

The fascination with the balloon that has swept the nation has also spawned fake videos that purported to show it being shot down.

Those included an unverified video out of Billings that purported to show a “massive explosion” over the city Friday evening, two days after the balloon passed over. The video was picked up and broadcast by Fox News, where Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that he was “monitoring the situation.”

It was viewed millions of times before local officials batted down speculation that a Chinese balloon had been shot down. The city of Billings issued a statement that declared “there have not been any explosions in, around, or across #Montana.”

Another video purported to show the balloon brought down in North Carolina on Friday afternoon — about the same time people reported seeing it above Missouri.

By Saturday morning in Polkville, North Carolina, Branch — the storm chaser — said he was able to watch the balloon for about an hour and 15 minutes before it drifted into the path of the sun.

“It went east to the point where the sun blocked it out for me. Nothing around it, nothing barring it and no rednecks in North Carolina shooting at it,” he said. “I let it just pass on by. If it was spinning, if it was a tornado, I would have chased it.”

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane-force winds atop Mount Washington as wind chills dip below -100

    Yikes! The home of the world's worst weather lived up to its nickname on Friday.

  • Huge temperature rebound coming for Eastern Canada, but there’s a catch

    A 30-degree temperature rebound is on the way for much of Eastern Canada in the coming days, but it comes at a catch.

  • Lake Erie water levels continue falling from record highs. Here's every Great Lakes' 2023 forecast

    Lake Erie's water levels have gone down from record highs but how low will the water levels go? Here's an outlook for the rest of 2023.

  • Power bill hike another tough blow for Nova Scotians on fixed incomes

    As if times weren't tough enough on the pocketbook for Nova Scotians, along comes another blow. Nova Scotia Power customers learned on Thursday their power bills will be rising significantly by the end of 2024. The numbers are seven per cent this year and another seven per cent in 2024. "This increase is appalling," said Denise Daley, the executive director of the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax. "We know people in HRM are already feeling the effects of inflation and that's why

  • Chatham-Kent to consider changing chicken bylaw

    Charlotte Bordenuk has kept chickens on her rural property just outside of Chatham, Ont., for over a decade. Under the municipality's bylaw, her chickens are legal — part of her property is zoned as agricultural land, which means she can keep chickens, pheasants, quail and other animals. But Bordenuk says she was recently issued $240 fine because a neighbour from down the street spotted some of her chickens wandering onto the church property next door. Despite the chickens living on her property

  • Photos of wildlife duo seem like unlikely pair — but experts say they ‘belong together’

    “Cue Mariah Carey ‘Cause we belong together.,’” Colorado officials said.

  • Arizona city officials cut off our community's water supply. My family has relied on paper plates, 3-minute showers, and lots of bottled water to avoid a potential $1,300 monthly water bill.

    Cody Reim and his family made serious adjustments to their water usage after Scottsdale city officials cut off the Rio Verde community's water supply.

  • Thousands of N.B. Power customers without power amid extreme weather warnings across province

    Extreme weather warnings are in effect across New Brunswick, as more than 6,000 N.B. Power customers are without power. Wind chills currently range from -33 to -45 with winds gusting between 60 and 80 km/h, according to CBC's Ryan Snoddon. Temperatures are expected to rise slowly Saturday, but will remain between -20 C to low -30s. Strong winds will continue alongside some flurries, creating some whiteout conditions across the Northumberland Shore. An all-time wind chill record was set in Saint

  • NYC Natural Gas Soars to Highest Since 2003 Amid Bitter Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices skyrocketed in New York and Boston as bitter cold descends, boosting demand for the furnace fuel.Most Read from BloombergTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chinese Spy CraftFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USGeorge Santos Produced Ill-Fated Spider-Man Musical. At Least, He Claims He Did

  • More than 13,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power amid extreme cold

    As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages. As of 1:48 p.m. AT Saturday, around 13,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity. The primary reason behind the outages is strong winds, which are causing trees to fall on lines, said Nova Scotia Power's senior director of transmission and distribution operations, Matt Drover. Extreme cold warnings are in place for most of Nova Scotia Saturday. Environment Canada expected temperatures w

  • Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

    California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.

  • Pacific Coast Indigenous nations see a glimmer of hope for the future of salmon

    Brook Thompson grew up along the shores of the Klamath River in Northern California, where her family would spend their summers camping and catching salmon. "It's where I got a lot of connection about my culture and my family history," said Thompson, 27, a member of the Yurok and Karuk tribes, to Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild. The Klamath River, which flows from Oregon through Northern California and is part of the Yurok and Karuk traditional territory, once provided a bountiful supply of sa

  • Threat for -50 wind chills across Quebec into Saturday, ski resorts close

    Coldest temperatures in nearly 20 years hit Quebec to start this weekend

  • Advocates say Toronto warming centres at capacity as extreme cold grips the province

    TORONTO — Extreme cold gripped much of Ontario on Friday, prompting warnings from Environment Canada, while homeless advocates said warming centres in Toronto were at capacity during the frigid conditions. Environment Canada warned of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario, and up to -50 C in parts of northern Ontario. The federal weather agency said the cold could cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin within minutes. Rafi Aaron, a Toronto-base

  • Canary Islands: La Palma volcano goes silent, but anger rumbles on

    After lying dormant for half a century, the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, in Spain's Canary Islands, suddenly exploded in a river of fire on September 19, 2021. The eruption lasted for 85 days. No one was killed, but more than 1,000 homes were destroyed, as well as 70 kilometres of roads. Some 350 hectares of banana plantations were covered with lava. The eruption dealt a huge blow to the island's economy. Almost a year and a half later, around 100 residents are still being housed in hotels and many continue to wait for the financial aid promised by the Spanish authorities. FRANCE 24's&nbsp;Céline Schmitt and Armelle Exposito report. &nbsp;&nbsp;Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:One month on, still 'no signs' that La Palma volcanic eruption will end soonSpanish PM Sanchez pledges €206 million for volcano-hit La PalmaLava bursts out of new fissure in Canary Islands volcano

  • Streets in New Brunswick Piled High With Snow as 'Bitterly Cold Conditions' Forecasted

    Authorities said an arctic airmass combined with strong northwest winds would impact New Brunswick, Canada, on Friday, February 3.Environment Canada warned residents of “bitterly cold conditions” and urged them to watch for frostbite and symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and numbness and color change in fingers and toes.Footage captured by MyNewBrunswick.ca shows empty streets and mounds of snow in a Fredericton neighborhood on February 3. Credit: MyNewBrunswick.ca via Storyful

  • Weather: Cold alert issued for England as experts offer advice on how to stay well during low temperatures

    A cold weather alert has been issued for the whole of England - as people are urged to keep warm and check up on those more vulnerable to the chilly conditions. The warning is from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Tuesday, and all regions are set to have cold nights and overnight frosts. Experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office are encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather.

  • Footage shows the moment Greenpeace activists scaled a Shell oil platform that was being transported in 'rough conditions' in the Atlantic

    Greenpeace climate activists, protesting against Shell and the fossil fuel industry, boarded an oil platform being transported to the North Sea.

  • US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies

    The Biden administration took a first step Friday toward ending federal protections for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky Mountains, which would open the door to future hunting in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said state officials provided “substantial” information that grizzlies have recovered from the threat of extinction in the regions surrounding Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.

  • Parts of Highway 1 to reopen near Big Sur after slides. Here’s when

    The scenic highway has been closed from just south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Lime Creek in Monterey County for weeks.