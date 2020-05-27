Eyes Everywhere I.T. Consulting Wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the Greater Toronto Area for I.T. Consultants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Small and medium businesses can benefit not just from saving money (over having a full-time IT person), but also from the knowledge provided from a group of highly-experienced IT professionals.

Eyes Everywhere I.T. Consulting services a 100km radius around Toronto, and guarantees (in writing) fast response times (on-site, on the phone, and by remote connection).

Q: What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you? And how did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: We take great pride in the service and dedication that we have been providing our clients in the greater Toronto area since 2004.

Our clients' computer systems running smoothly, their businesses' prospering, as well as their satisfaction and referrals speak for themselves. Being recognized by a prestigious organization, the Consumer Choice Award is just the cherry on top.

Q: What makes your business unique and successful in the market?

A: We assign a permanent technician to every client, whom they will see most of the time. A client's staff's familiarity with the tech not only improves communications but also speeds up the handling of tech matters that may be specific to a client's setup.

Further, since we only hire senior techs with extensive corporate IT experience, what this approach means to our clients is much-faster resolutions of any issues that may come up.

Secondly, our technician-to-client ratio is one of the highest in the industry, which means that we can respond and provide technical support to clients very quickly.

Lastly, we are big on proactive maintenance and prevention of issues, rather than putting out fires (we are not firemen, after all).

Q: What is the most recent example of how you have exceeded your client's expectations on a job?

A: We regularly surprise clients who switch over from a full-time IT person/department or from other outsourced IT support companies.

The thing we hear most-often at first is "wow, things are being addressed so quickly now"; and over time we strive for "wow, there are so few things that need addressing now".

Recently, we were hired by a client for a temporary assignment, while they were looking for a replacement for their in-house (full-time) support technician.

They were so satisfied by the first 2 months (our original temporary contract term) that they ended up hiring us on a permanent basis, as it was giving them both better support, as well as saving them a lot of money.

Q: What is the company tagline, slogan or motto of your business? And what does that mean to your business and your customers?

A: Provide excellent tech support, and provide it fast.

Q: How do you plan on growing your business in the next few years?

A: By always focusing on our clients.

By working hard behind the scenes, doing a lot of preventative work, we strive to help our clients work faster, have less downtime, and to focus on their business by not having to worry about their IT systems.

Q: If you could do one thing differently in your business, what would it be?

A: We wish that other IT companies in the business were more proactive and focused on prevention. Chasing down problems may be easier, but this is the wrong approach and ends up hurting customers in the long term.

It is our duty as IT professionals to give the best advice to our clients. Proper security, patching, testing, and planning are the way to smooth operations in a business.

Q: Are you or your company involved in your community? (charity, fundraising, etc.)

A: Eyes Everywhere IT Consulting regularly works with charities and non-profits. We provide lower rates to assist these operations, as well as source discounted hardware and software whenever possible to help out.

Contact Information:

Address:

66 Wolf Creek Crescent

Vaughan, ON L6A 4B7

Email Address: sales@EyesEverywhere.ca

Website: www.eyeseverywhere.ca

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EyesEverywhereITConsulting/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EyesService

