EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Developments





- EYP-1901 DAVIO study for the potential treatment of wet AMD dosed first patient in January; study remains on track for initial data in Q4 2021;

-Completed $115.1 million follow-on financing in February 2021;

-Net product revenues of $6.8 million versus $4.7 million in Q1 2020, a 45% increase;

-Asia partner Ocumension Therapeutics new drug application (NDA) accepted for review by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for OT-401 (YUTIQ)

- Management to host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM ET –

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and highlighted recent corporate developments.

“This quarter was a productive one for EyePoint, as we continued to execute on our plan to advance our exciting pipeline of ocular products that have the potential to disrupt current treatment paradigms,” said Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “We are very pleased to have initiated the Phase 1 DAVIO clinical trial in patients with wet-age macular degeneration (wet AMD) in January and this trial remains on track for interim data in the fourth quarter of this year.” Ms. Lurker continued, “We were also very pleased to complete a $115.1 million follow-on financing during the first quarter positioning us to advance and expand our pipeline efficiently and purposefully, including plans to expand EYP-1901 into clinical trials in diabetic retinopathy (DR) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). “On the commercial front, we had a solid first quarter, which historically is weak due to co-pay and coinsurance annual resets, beating 4Q2020 and 45% above 1Q2020 net product revenues. We also are very pleased with our DEXYCU® co-promotion partnership with ImprimisRx and the product demand it is now generating.”

Corporate Update

In February 2021, the Company completed an upsized underwritten public offering with gross proceeds of $115.1 million.



In April 2021, Asia partner Ocumension Therapeutics announced that the new drug application (NDA) for OT-401 (YUTIQ) has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration of the People’s Republic of China (NMPA). OT-401 (YUTIQ) is the first ophthalmic drug of the Company whose NDA has been accepted by the NMPA, and is also the first sustained-release micro-insert submitted for NDA in mainland China that has a controlled release rate for up to 36 months. It is also the first time the NMPA has accepted the NDA based on real world study data.



Commercial Performance in First Quarter 2021

Net product revenue for YUTIQ and DEXYCU was $3.0 million and $3.8 million, respectively.





Customer demand of approximately 400 units of YUTIQ and approximately 7,000 units for DEXYCU.





DEXYCU commercial partner, ImprimisRx®, continues to provide momentum and revenue generation through their experienced cataract surgery field force, materially contributing to Q1 customer demand.



R&D Highlights

In January, the first patient was dosed in the Phase 1 DAVIO study of EYP-1901 as a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery anti-VEGF treatment for wet AMD and the Company expects to report initial data in the fourth quarter of 2021. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of the Company’s proprietary Durasert® drug delivery technology platform that has been used in four FDA-approved products, including EyePoint’s YUTIQ for chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Investigator studies of DEXYCU will be presented in two separate poster sessions at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual meeting on May 5, 2021.

Review of Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2021

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, total net revenue was $7.3 million compared to $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net product revenue for the first quarter was $6.8 million, compared to net product revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $4.7 million.

Net revenue from royalties and collaborations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 totaled $0.5 million compared to $2.8 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

Operating expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 totaled $18.3 million versus $18.9 million in the prior year period. This decrease was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in sales and marketing expense offset by a $0.8 million increase in G&A expense, a $0.6 million increase in R&D expense and a $0.4 million increase in cost of sales. Non-operating expense, net, totaled $1.3 million and net loss was $12.3 million, or ($0.50) per share, compared to a net loss of $13.2 million, or ($1.14) per share, for the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2021 totaled $138.6 million compared to $44.9 million at December 31, 2020.

Financial Outlook

We expect the cash on hand at March 31, 2021 and expected net cash inflows from our product sales will enable us to fund our current and planned operations through the end of 2022.

Conference Call Information

About EYP-1901

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint’s proprietary Durasert® sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. EYP-1901 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial initially targeting treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ®, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU®, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 6,802 $ 4,687 License and collaboration agreements 341 2,020 Royalty income 180 782 Total revenues 7,323 7,489 Operating expenses: Cost of sales, excluding amortization of acquired

intangible assets 1,390 980 Research and development 5,479 4,853 Sales and marketing 5,659 8,125 General and administrative 5,115 4,360 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 615 615 Total operating expenses 18,258 18,933 Loss from operations (10,935 ) (11,444 ) Other income (expense): Interest and other income, net 1 54 Interest expense (1,346 ) (1,784 ) Total other expense, net (1,345 ) (1,730 ) Net loss $ (12,280 ) $ (13,174 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (1.14 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted 24,735 11,553

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,579 $ 44,909 Accounts and other receivables, net 12,332 9,453 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,856 3,419 Inventory 5,586 5,337 Total current assets 159,353 63,118 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,484 2,610 Intangible assets, net 24,594 25,209 Other assets 709 780 Total assets $ 187,140 $ 91,717 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 11,770 $ 13,256 Deferred Revenue 973 945 Other current liabilities 698 687 Total current liabilities 13,441 14,888 Long-term debt 38,124 37,977 Deferred revenue - noncurrent 15,349 15,616 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 2,172 2,330 Other long-term liabilities 2,347 2,365 Total liabilities 71,433 73,176 Stockholders’ equity: Capital 637,826 528,380 Accumulated deficit (522,960 ) (510,680 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 841 841 Total stockholders’ equity 115,707 18,541 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 187,140 $ 91,717







